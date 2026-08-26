Xi Jinping To Make Kyrgyzstan, Egypt State Visits After SCO Summit

Xi Jinping will attend the SCO summit in Bishkek from August 30 to September 3
He will also make state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Egypt during the five-day trip
The itinerary links China’s SCO diplomacy with its bilateral outreach in Central Asia and the Middle East
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek and make state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Egypt from August 30 to September 3, China's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Xi will travel to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov and to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, according to the ministry.
SCO Summit
The SCO summit will be held in Bishkek on September 1 as Kyrgyzstan hosts the organisation's 2026 leaders' meeting.
The SCO Secretariat said preparations for the summit are being completed, with the organisation's Council of National Coordinators meeting last week to finalise draft outcome documents and returning on August 24 for further work.
The summit will bring together leaders of SCO member states for discussions on the organisation's agenda and the adoption of its outcome documents. Xi's participation places China at the centre of the bloc's annual leaders' meeting.
Kyrgyzstan And Egypt Visit
Xi's participation in the SCO summit will form part of his state visit to Kyrgyzstan, where he is expected to hold talks with Japarov alongside the multilateral meetings in Bishkek.
Egypt will be the second bilateral stop on the trip. The Egyptian presidency said Xi's meeting with El-Sisi will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and China and exchanging views on regional and international developments.
The Kyrgyz presidency has also published information related to the upcoming visit, though the supplied page does not provide further details on Xi's programme.
Why The Trip Matters
The itinerary combines China's engagement with the Eurasian-led SCO and its bilateral diplomacy in Central Asia and the Middle East.
For Beijing, the trip offers a platform to engage SCO partners in Bishkek while reinforcing ties with Kyrgyzstan and Egypt. The SCO Secretariat said member states were finalising the documents expected to be adopted by leaders at the summit.
Xi's five-day itinerary therefore links the SCO's regional agenda with China's bilateral relationships in Central Asia and the Middle East.