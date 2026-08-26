AISA Backs CJP’s September 5 Delhi March, Demands Withdrawal Of FIRs Against Students

AISA has backed the CJP’s September 5 Delhi march, demanding withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters.
AISA president Neha Bora called for an inquiry into allegations of pellet and bullet firing during the July 20 protest.
The CJP plans to march from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters, amid uncertainty over police permission.
The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Wednesday extended its support to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi, backing demands for the withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters and an inquiry into alleged pellet and bullet firing during an earlier march towards Parliament.
AISA president Neha Bora said the organisation supported protests seeking accountability from the government and maintained that the issues raised by students remained unresolved.
“We stand with any democratic, secular, progressive agitation or protest that demands accountability from this government,” Bora told PTI. She said all cases against students should be withdrawn and called for an inquiry into the alleged firing of pellets and bullets during the July 20 protest.
AISA Says FIR Issue Remains Unresolved
Bora said the government had committed to withdrawing cases against student protesters but alleged that the FIRs were still pending.
“From AISA, we are seeing that this is a matter which still remains unresolved. The government itself had committed to withdrawing the cases,” she said.
CJP announced its September 5 march earlier this week, accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil its assurances following the withdrawal of its earlier agitation on July 25.
The earlier protest had focused on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other demands, with CJP later saying it had called off the agitation following talks with the government.
Bora, who participated in a 23-day hunger strike in Delhi last month alongside climate activist Sonam Wangchuk over the NEET paper leak, said the protests were driven by what she described as the government's failure to maintain dialogue with ordinary citizens.
“The entire point of why students and youth had come out on the streets and why we came out on the streets was that this government has made it impossible for the common people to have a dialogue with them,” she said.
AISA Questions Need For Police Permission
Asked about the government's likely response to the September 5 mobilisation, Bora said a democratic government should engage with protesters seeking dialogue.
“Precisely what this government's response will be is not something I can say,” she said.
Her comments came amid uncertainty over whether Delhi Police would grant permission for the proposed march. Police have said they had not received a request for the September 5 protest and would examine any application received.
Bora said AISA would await the police response but questioned the principle of requiring permission for protests.
“There have been many protests in the past without police permission being granted, and we are those people who stand by the democratic principle that protests do not need permission,” she said.
The CJP has said its September 5 march will begin at India Gate and proceed towards the New Delhi Police Headquarters. The organisation has called on students, youth groups and young citizens to participate.