From Jantar Mantar To UP: AISA's Student Uprising Goes On Tour

AISA will hold the ‘Gen-Z Mahajutan Yatra’ across seven Uttar Pradesh cities from September 9 to 18 as part of its ‘GenZ Rising’ campaign.
The campaign will focus on education reforms, examination policies, alleged paper leaks and unemployment, with JNUSU leaders also expected to participate.
The yatra comes amid recent student protests across Uttar Pradesh over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demands for fairer recruitment and testing systems.
The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday announced a statewide ‘GEN-Z Mahajutan Yatra’ across Uttar Pradesh as part of its ‘GenZ Rising’ campaign, seeking to mobilise students and young people around issues including education reforms, entrance examination policies and unemployment.
The yatra will begin in Prayagraj on September 9 and cover seven cities across the state before concluding in Meerut on September 18.
Seven Cities On AISA’s Yatra Route
According to AISA, the yatra will follow this schedule.
Prayagraj on September 9, Rae Bareli on September 10, Varanasi on September 12, Azamgarh on September 13, Gorakhpur on September 14, Lucknow on September 17, and Meerut on September 18.
The organisation said the campaign aims to bring together students and youth over concerns surrounding examination systems, education policies and employment opportunities.
JNUSU Leaders To Join Yatra
Addressing a press conference at the UP Press Club, AISA leaders said the yatra will be led by AISA president Neha and Uttar Pradesh state chief Manish.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aditi and joint secretary Danish are also expected to participate in the yatra at selected locations, the organisation said.
AISA secretary Prasenjit Kumar described the campaign as an effort to extend the momentum of student mobilisation beyond Delhi.
“The GEN-Z Mahajutan Yatra is an attempt to carry the Jantar Mantar momentum forward across UP,” Kumar said.
Protests Over Exam Irregularities In UP
The announcement comes amid a series of student protests in Uttar Pradesh over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations.
On June 12, students gathered at Lucknow’s Eco Garden to protest against alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities.
Similar protests were held on July 25 in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jhansi, Saharanpur and other districts, with students demanding fair examinations and accountability, AISA state chief Manish said.
The organisation said the upcoming yatra would seek to build on these protests by bringing education and employment-related concerns into a broader youth mobilisation across Uttar Pradesh.