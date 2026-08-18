CJP Warns Govt Against Resisting SC Bid To Quash FIRs

On the proposed high-powered committee, Singh said the CJP wants its representatives to be included and insisted that the panel should comprise independent members. "We are sure that the High-Powered Committee will find a solution as long as it is independent. But we would also like the members of the CJP team to be a part of it." The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would constitute a high-powered committee comprising retired apex court and high court judges, a former DGP, and an ex-CBI director to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters and violence against police personnel.