Fears of Local Bias: The family has expressed serious concerns regarding potential local political interference clouding the fairness of the investigation in Thane.
Meetings with Leaders: Relatives met with local BJP leaders to push for an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to secure a Central probe.
Broader Conspiracy: They are demanding a CBI intervention to uncover the wider conspiracy behind the murder and ensure strict punishment for all perpetrators.
The family of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his murder, citing fears of local political interference in Maharashtra's Thane city.
Purnekar's family met visiting BJP leaders, including MLA Sanjay Kelkar and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, on Friday, urging them to arrange an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a fair investigation free from political pressure.
Speaking to the media, Purnekar's wife and son demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators and the immediate removal of any suspects holding political or official posts.
Purnekar, the Thane division head of Sena (UBT), was shot at and stabbed on the night of September 29 within the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed during emergency treatment.
The police have arrested three persons in connection with the fatal shooting and have launched a search for two other accused.
Meanwhile, the investigations have revealed that one of the accused, Nikhil Yadav, who operated a food stall near Purnekar's residence, had conducted surveillance, closely tracking the Sena (UBT) leader's schedule, movements, and getaway routes, an official said.
The police previously arrested Pappu Shinde, a close acquaintance who was present inside Purnekar's office during the attack, on suspicion of providing logistical support to the shooters.
The crime branch continues to probe where Yadav obtained firearms training, who supplied the weapons, and whether contract money was paid, he said.
Purnekar's family had earlier levelled allegations against former Thane Mayor and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde, accusing them of plotting the crime.
Meenakshi Shinde on Friday dismissed attempts to link her name to the murder, saying the charges being levelled against her were baseless.