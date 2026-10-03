Family of assassinated Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Purnekar seeks central investigation, alleging political shielding and compromised local probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray interacts with family members of party division chief Pradeep Purnekar during a condolence visit at their residence in Thane, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. Purnekar was shot dead at his office in Manpada on September 29, triggering local protests and political tension across the area. | Photo: PTI