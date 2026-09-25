GEM Granites’ Veeramani Probe: Madras HC Gets Plea For CBI, SIT Inquiry

Media And Social Posts

Though the investigation was proceeding in a swift manner, “the press and media have already taken the matter by all the assumptions and linked up all the political parties and other persons who held high constitutional posts. It is submitted that it is not only interrupting the ongoing investigation but also creating vagueness in the mind of the general public,” the petitioner complained. Highlighting that photographs have surfaced on social media of Ministers of the ruling party (the TVK) as well as leaders of Opposition parties having rubbed shoulders with the prime accused, the petitioner said that those images were being used to portray that the politicians were hand in glove with the accused.