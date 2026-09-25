India Win Silver In Mixed 4x400m Relay As Bahrain Set Asian Games Record

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 September 2026 1:15 pm

India’s mixed 4x400m relay quartet of M R Poovamma, Vishal T K, Vithya Ramraj and Manu T produced a strong performance to win silver at the Asian Games 2026, clocking 3:14.46 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Bahrain dominated the final to claim gold in a Games Record 3:12.87, while Vietnam finished third with 3:14.54. India had secured their place in the medal race after the quartet of Kiran, Jay Kumar, Poovamma and Manu T S finished second in their heat with a time of 3:16.23. Poovamma’s experience, having been part of India’s Asian Games gold-winning relay teams in 2014 and 2018, and Vithya’s previous medal-winning performances at Hangzhou 2022 provided valuable experience to the team.