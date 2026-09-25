India Win Silver In Mixed 4x400m Relay As Bahrain Set Asian Games Record

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India’s mixed 4x400m relay quartet of M R Poovamma, Vishal T K, Vithya Ramraj and Manu T produced a strong performance to win silver at the Asian Games 2026, clocking 3:14.46 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Bahrain dominated the final to claim gold in a Games Record 3:12.87, while Vietnam finished third with 3:14.54. India had secured their place in the medal race after the quartet of Kiran, Jay Kumar, Poovamma and Manu T S finished second in their heat with a time of 3:16.23. Poovamma’s experience, having been part of India’s Asian Games gold-winning relay teams in 2014 and 2018, and Vithya’s previous medal-winning performances at Hangzhou 2022 provided valuable experience to the team.

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India at Asian Games asian games 2026 mixed 4x400m relay final highlights
From left, India's Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Poovamma Raju Machettira, Vithya Ramraj and Vishal Thennarasu celebrate after competing in the 4x400-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian Games asian games 2026 mixed 4x400m relay final
From left, India's Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Poovamma Raju Machettira, Vithya Ramraj and Vishal Thennarasu celebrate after competing in the 4x400-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Bahrains Musa Isah, Aisha Abdullah, Salwa Naser and Alaa Sami
From left, Bahrain's Musa Isah, Aisha Abdullah, Salwa Naser and Alaa Sami pose after competing in the 4x400-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Athletes of team Vietnam pose after competing in the 4x400-meter relay
Athletes of team Vietnam pose after competing in the 4x400-meter relay mixed final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian Games asian games 2026 mixed 4x400m relay final -Indias T K Vishal
India's T K Vishal celebrates after winning the silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event during the Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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T S Manu, M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, and T K Vishal celebrate after winning the silver medal
India's T S Manu, M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, and T K Vishal celebrate after winning the silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event during the Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 india win silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay
India's T S Manu, M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, and T K Vishal celebrate after winning the silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event during the Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 silver medal at mixed 4x400m relay final
India's T S Manu, M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, and T K Vishal celebrate after winning the silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event during the Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 mixed 4x400m relay final photos
India's T K Vishal and others run in the 4x400m mixed relay event during the Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 mixed 4x400m relay final highlights Indias T K Vishal
India's T K Vishal and others run in the 4x400m mixed relay event during the Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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