India’s Golden Shot: How Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Denied South Korea A Top Podium Finish | Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet ended India’s shooting gold medal drought at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in India, scoring 484.6 in the final to break the Asian Record. The Haryana pair held their nerve in the dying moments to seal the gold medal.

image Prefer on Google
Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Denied South Korea A Top Podium Finish
Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Denied South Korea A Top Podium Finish | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet ended India’s shooting gold medal drought at the Asian Games 2026 with a record-breaking win in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. The Indian pair scored 484.6 in the final, shattered the Asian Record and gave India its second gold of the Games.

Suruchi and Kamaljeet delivered a masterclass in precision under pressure in the gold-medal match. Their score of 484.6 secured India’s top spot on the podium and broke the Asian Record.

India got off to a flying start with a score of 103.0 in the opening series against South Korea's 98.1. The Korean pair fought back in the second series to narrow the margin, taking their tally to 201.2 and trailing India (202.4) by just over a point. Unfazed, the Indian duo continued to apply pressure and build their lead, heading into the final series with a comfortable 424.9 to 416.5 cushion.

The result also ended the nation’s shooting gold medal drought at the Asian Games 2026. It gave India its second gold medal of the competition and capped a strong turnaround by the Haryana pair.

Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)
Suruchi Singh-Kamaljeet Strike Gold For India In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team At Asian Games 2026

By Outlook Sports Desk

The win matters beyond the medal table. India had waited for a shooting gold before the Haryana duo delivered under pressure on Friday and climbed to the top of the podium.

India’s women’s cricket team had opened the country’s gold medal account earlier by beating Sri Lanka in the final. Suruchi and Kamaljeet then added the second gold with a sharp comeback after disappointing individual outings.

Related Content
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Kamaljeet And Suruchi Inder Singh - | Photo: X/SAI_MEDIA
Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories