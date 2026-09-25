India’s Golden Shot: How Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Denied South Korea A Top Podium Finish | Watch

India got off to a flying start with a score of 103.0 in the opening series against South Korea's 98.1. The Korean pair fought back in the second series to narrow the margin, taking their tally to 201.2 and trailing India (202.4) by just over a point. Unfazed, the Indian duo continued to apply pressure and build their lead, heading into the final series with a comfortable 424.9 to 416.5 cushion.