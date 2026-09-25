India’s Golden Shot: How Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Denied South Korea A Top Podium Finish | Watch

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet ended India’s shooting gold medal drought at the Asian Games 2026 with a record-breaking win in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. The Indian pair scored 484.6 in the final, shattered the Asian Record and gave India its second gold of the Games.
Suruchi and Kamaljeet delivered a masterclass in precision under pressure in the gold-medal match. Their score of 484.6 secured India’s top spot on the podium and broke the Asian Record.
India got off to a flying start with a score of 103.0 in the opening series against South Korea's 98.1. The Korean pair fought back in the second series to narrow the margin, taking their tally to 201.2 and trailing India (202.4) by just over a point. Unfazed, the Indian duo continued to apply pressure and build their lead, heading into the final series with a comfortable 424.9 to 416.5 cushion.
The result also ended the nation’s shooting gold medal drought at the Asian Games 2026. It gave India its second gold medal of the competition and capped a strong turnaround by the Haryana pair.
The win matters beyond the medal table. India had waited for a shooting gold before the Haryana duo delivered under pressure on Friday and climbed to the top of the podium.
India’s women’s cricket team had opened the country’s gold medal account earlier by beating Sri Lanka in the final. Suruchi and Kamaljeet then added the second gold with a sharp comeback after disappointing individual outings.