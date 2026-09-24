Towering Marco Jansen Defies Physics With Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Stunner | Watch

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Marco Jansen delivered an all-round masterclass by scoring 75 runs and taking a stunning, full-length diving catch to dismiss Matt Renshaw during the 1st ODI in Durban. His stellar performance helped South Africa defend their total of 297/8 and bowl Australia out for 230 to secure a comprehensive 67-run victory

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Marco Jansen pulled off a stunning, full-length diving catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Australia's Matt Renshaw. Photo: FanCode/X
Summary of this article

  • Marco Jansen pulled off a stunning, full-length diving catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Australia's Matt Renshaw

  • The 6'8" all-rounder backed up his brilliant fielding with a crucial 75-run knock to help set up South Africa's total of 297/8

  • South Africa successfully defended the target, bowling Australia out for 230 to secure a comprehensive 67-run victory

South Africa's giant of an all-rounder produced a moment of pure magic during the 1st ODI against Australia, showing off athleticism that belied his towering frame. Fielding at deep midwicket in the 36.2-over mark, Marco Jansen turned a routine passage of play into the highlight of the match, dismissing Matt Renshaw with a catch that had everyone in the ground on their feet.

The wicket came off the bowling of Gerald Coetzee, who dug in a shortish delivery that Renshaw looked to pull away. The Australian opener could only miscue it off the splice of the bat, sending the ball looping towards deep midwicket — and straight into danger. Jansen read the trajectory in an instant and set off on a sprint to his right, and for a moment it seemed the ball would sail just beyond his reach.

That's when the 6'8" seamer produced something special, fully extending his right arm as he dived full length across the turf. But the real showstopper came after the dive — rather than simply pouching the catch, Jansen cushioned it with delicate control, cradling the ball with just his thumb and index finger before twisting his wrist to secure a clean take without it ever brushing the ground.

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Marco Jansen Stunning Catch - Watch Video

It was a blend of raw athleticism and soft hands rarely seen from a bowler of his size, and it brought an abrupt end to Renshaw's well-constructed innings. The Australian opener departed for 44 off 49 balls, caught Jansen, bowled Coetzee — a dismissal that will be replayed for its sheer brilliance long after the scorecard is forgotten.

South Africa went on to defend their total of 297/8, bowling Australia out for 230 to seal a comprehensive 67-run win. Matthew Breetzke's century and Jansen's own 75 with the bat had set up the victory in Durban.

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