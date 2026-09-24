Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet Naruka And Parinaaz Dhaliwal Clinch Mixed Team Skeet Bronze

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Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal captured the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet shooting event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian pair shot brilliantly in the tight medal match, finishing with 44 hits to secure a podium finish. Having qualified fourth with 138 points, they matched South Korea's score in the final series before settling for bronze based on qualification standings. China clinched gold with a world-record 52 points, while South Korea took silver. This added a second medal of the games for both shooters.

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India at Asian games 2026 Shooting mixed team skeet medal
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, left, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka hold the bronze medals after the Skeet Mixed Team final match at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games 2026 Shooting mixed team skeet
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, right, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka hold the national flag after securing the bronze medal in the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka after securing the bronze medal
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka hold the national flag after securing the bronze medal in the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games 2026 Shooting mixed team skeet bronze medal
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, right, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka celebrate after securing bronze medal in the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Asian games mixed team skeet medal
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, right, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka celebrate after securing bronze in the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Anant jeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, right, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka celebrate after securing bronze in the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Parinaaz Dhaliwal Asian games mixed team skeet
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, right, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka compete the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Asian Games 2026 shooting bronze medal
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, right, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka celebrate after securing bronze medal in the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Anantjeet Singh Naruka Asian Games 2026
India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka competes in the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Parinaaz Dhaliwal Asian Games bronze
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal competes in the Skeet Mixed Team final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Indian shooters mixed team skeet final score Nagoya
India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka at the Skeet Mixed Team qualification during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Anantjeet Naruka Parinaaz Dhaliwal tie breaker score
India’s Parinaaz Dhaliwal, left, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka compete in the Skeet Mixed Team qualification during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

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