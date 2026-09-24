Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet Naruka And Parinaaz Dhaliwal Clinch Mixed Team Skeet Bronze

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 24 September 2026 4:17 pm

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal captured the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet shooting event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian pair shot brilliantly in the tight medal match, finishing with 44 hits to secure a podium finish. Having qualified fourth with 138 points, they matched South Korea's score in the final series before settling for bronze based on qualification standings. China clinched gold with a world-record 52 points, while South Korea took silver. This added a second medal of the games for both shooters.