Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet Naruka And Parinaaz Dhaliwal Clinch Mixed Team Skeet Bronze

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Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal captured the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet shooting event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian pair shot brilliantly in the tight medal match, finishing with 44 hits to secure a podium finish. Having qualified fourth with 138 points, they matched South Korea's score in the final series before settling for bronze based on qualification standings. China clinched gold with a world-record 52 points, while South Korea took silver. This added a second medal of the games for both shooters.