Afghanistan Says Pakistani Airstrikes Killed Four Civilians, Warns Of Response

Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate said Pakistani airstrikes hit Kandahar, Paktia and Khost, killing four civilians.
Kabul condemned the strikes and warned that it would respond, while Pakistan has linked its military action to alleged drone attacks originating from Afghanistan.
The latest strikes come amid renewed Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions following a deadly attack in north-western Pakistan and earlier cross-border airstrikes.
Afghanistan on Thursday said Pakistani military forces carried out airstrikes in the country's Kandahar, Paktia and Khost provinces, killing four civilians. Kabul condemned the attacks and warned that it would respond, without specifying what measures it would take.
The statement was issued by Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Thursday, amid renewed tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
What Did Afghanistan Say About The Airstrikes?
According to the statement, Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes against parts of Kandahar, Paktia and Khost provinces on Thursday.
The Islamic Emirate claimed that four Afghan civilians were killed in the attacks. It described the strikes as indiscriminate and accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan's sovereignty.
The statement did not provide further details about the locations targeted, the identities of those killed or whether there were any other casualties.
The Islamic Emirate also said the attacks would be met with an “appropriate response” and that it would adopt what it described as a decisive stance.
The claims in the statement have not been independently verified.
Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai called on Pakistan to choose the path of good neighborliness with Afghanistan and to civilize its relations.
He said, “Pakistan once again carried out bombings in Kandahar, Khost, and Paktia of our dear homeland. It seems that Islamabad does not intend to abandon its continuation of that negative policy, the fire of which has now reached its own doorstep as well. Pakistan must realize that Afghans as a whole, without any discrimination, stand united and resolute against these aggressions of Pakistan.”
Why Did Afghanistan Say Pakistan Carried Out The Strikes?
The Afghan statement linked the latest strikes to an earlier claim from Pakistani military circles that drones had crossed into Pakistani territory from Afghanistan. Reuters reported that the latest strikes followed increasing tensions between the former allies over insurgent violence in Pakistan's western and north-western regions.
The latest exchange also follows Pakistani airstrikes earlier this week. Reuters reported that Pakistan said those strikes killed 28 militants, while the Taliban government and the United Nations said three civilians were killed. Afghanistan has rejected accusations that it allows its territory to be used for such attacks.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said, "Any further provocative act by Afghan Taliban will be responded with firm and resolute response.”
Fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan has resumed following an attack on a police facility in northwestern Pakistan last week that left at least 24 people dead, ending nearly three months of relative calm between the two countries.
Earlier this week, Pakistan's government said its forces had carried out airstrikes in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region, killing 28 militants. Afghan Taliban officials, however, accused Islamabad of killing three civilians in overnight strikes on Afghan territory, Reuters reported.
The deadliest incident in the recent escalation took place in March, when more than 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. The Afghan Taliban said the strike had hit a drug rehabilitation centre, according to Reuters.