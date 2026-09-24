Delta Electronics Chairman Meets PM Modi, Discusses AI, Clean Energy And India Expansion

Delta Electronics Chairman and CEO Ping Cheng and India President Benjamin Lin met PM Modi to discuss AI infrastructure, clean energy and smart manufacturing.
The company presented plans involving hydrogen technologies, SOFC and SOEC solutions, while outlining its expansion across AI data centres and energy infrastructure.
Delta plans to scale local manufacturing to serve Indian demand and exports, building on its manufacturing and R&D footprint in India.
Delta Electronics Chairman and CEO Ping Cheng and Delta Electronics India President Benjamin Lin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the company’s plans to expand its presence in India, with a focus on energy transition, AI infrastructure and smart manufacturing.
The discussions also covered Delta’s plans to scale up local manufacturing to meet growing domestic demand while strengthening India’s role in its global export network.
Delta Presents Clean Energy, AI Infrastructure Plans
During the meeting, Delta presented its roadmap for next-generation clean-energy solutions, including hydrogen energy technologies and Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) solutions.
The company said the technologies are aimed at supporting India’s energy transition and its growing demand for cleaner and more energy-efficient infrastructure.
Delta also highlighted plans to expand its capabilities in AI data centres, energy infrastructure and smart manufacturing, sectors expected to play a growing role in India’s digital and industrial development.
“India is a key pillar of Delta’s global growth strategy, with our company scaling up local manufacturing capacity to ultimately support both domestic growth and export demand,” Ping Cheng said.
He also pointed to Delta’s more than two decades of presence in India, including its LEED Gold-certified headquarters and R&D centre in Bengaluru, describing the facility as an anchor for the company’s engineering operations in the country.
Delta Expands Manufacturing And R&D Footprint
Delta has operated in India for more than 20 years, with manufacturing facilities in Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Krishnagiri and R&D centres in Gurgaon and Bengaluru.
The company operates across power electronics, automation and infrastructure, with products and solutions serving sectors including data centres, renewable energy, electric-vehicle charging and energy storage.
The company’s latest plans come as India expands its digital infrastructure, AI capabilities and clean-energy ecosystem, creating demand for advanced power-management and automation technologies.
During the meeting, Modi shared his views on the strategic sectors discussed, while the government reaffirmed its support for Delta’s ongoing investments and expansion plans in India.