Mindmine Summit 2026: Energy Independence, Clean Power And Crisis Resilience Take Centre Stage

India’s ambition to build more and more renewable needs to be much higher than 500gigawatts, he said, adding that in the context of the current geopolitics, India must become the champion of clean energy. “If India's ambition is to grow at 9-10 per cent per annum over a three decade period, only three countries have been able to do it, namely Japan, China and South Korea, all 108 countries are caught in the middle income strap. This growth can only come from being energy independent, no other way.”