The US-Israel-Iran War And Ways To Solve India’s Energy Crisis

What should India do? First, we must be honest. The war is a mirror. It shows us that our present model is fragile. Instead of rushing to import more, we can accelerate what we already do well. India has one of the world’s largest solar programmes. We can make it truly decentralised — rooftop solar for every village, community micro-grids that cannot be blockaded by any strait. We can invest in public transport and cycling infrastructure so that ordinary people are not forced to depend on costly fuel for daily movement. We can promote natural farming methods that reduce the need for energy-intensive fertilisers and diesel pumps.