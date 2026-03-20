From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

Only one man survived that horrible night. His name is Nanak Singh. He was around 39 years old then. He fell under a body that had been shot first, and that saved him from the main bullets. Later, when the shooters came back to make sure everyone was dead, he stayed very still and quiet. Singh still remembers the voices and the pain. He lost his young son, his brother, and cousins that night. Even now, years later, he says the names of the killers echo in his ears. He is the only person who saw what happened up close and lived to tell about it. For Nanak Singh, survival came with unbearable grief. Living through such a tragedy meant carrying memories that could never be erased. The faces of the men who died that night were not strangers—they were relatives, friends, and neighbours he had known all his life. Survivors of tragedies often say that remembering is both painful and necessary. It ensures that the world does not forget what happened.