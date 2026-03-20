From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

Summary of this article
chiThis was the first time so many Kashmiri Sikhs were attacked and killed like this in the Valley.
Innocent civilians became the victims of violence they had no role in creating.
26 years later, it serves as a reminder that history must be remembered with honesty and compassion
March 20th marks a very painful event happened in a small village called Chitthisinghpura in south Kashmir. This village is in Anantnag district, surrounded by green fields, apple trees, walnut groves, and tall pine trees. The road to get there is narrow and dusty, winding up from the main highway near Srinagar. About 200 families live here, most of them Sikh people who have been farming and living peacefully in Kashmir for many generations.
On the evening of March 20, 2000, the village was calm. People had been celebrating Hola Mohalla, a happy Sikh festival full of prayers, songs, and togetherness at home and in the two local Gurdwaras. As night came, most folks went back to their houses. Then suddenly, the lights went out. No electricity, no phones working, and homes spread far apart in the dark. It felt very lonely and scary. No one could have imagined that such a sacred and joyful day would turn into one of the darkest nights in the history of Kashmiri Sikhs.
A group of about 20-25 terrorists came into the village from two sides. They were wearing army-like uniforms, so at first, villagers thought they were security forces doing a normal check. These men went door to door, asking Sikh men and boys to come out. They said it was just a routine search. In total, they collected 36 men and took them near the Gurdwara. There, they lined them up against a wall. Then, without warning, they started shooting with guns at very close range. Thirty-five men died right there—fathers, brothers, sons, uncles, young boys, and old grandfathers. The bullets took lives in seconds.
The silence of the valley was shattered by gunfire and cries of shock. Families watching from windows or hearing the sounds from nearby homes were frozen in fear. What had seemed like a routine security check suddenly turned into an unimaginable horror. The attack was brutal and deliberate. The victims were not soldiers or fighters. They were ordinary villagers—farmers who spent their days growing apples and walnuts, men who repaired tractors, young boys who had dreams of education and better futures. The tragedy reflected the harsh reality of the conflict that had troubled Kashmir for many years. Innocent civilians often became the victims of violence they had no role in creating.
Only one man survived that horrible night. His name is Nanak Singh. He was around 39 years old then. He fell under a body that had been shot first, and that saved him from the main bullets. Later, when the shooters came back to make sure everyone was dead, he stayed very still and quiet. Singh still remembers the voices and the pain. He lost his young son, his brother, and cousins that night. Even now, years later, he says the names of the killers echo in his ears. He is the only person who saw what happened up close and lived to tell about it. For Nanak Singh, survival came with unbearable grief. Living through such a tragedy meant carrying memories that could never be erased. The faces of the men who died that night were not strangers—they were relatives, friends, and neighbours he had known all his life. Survivors of tragedies often say that remembering is both painful and necessary. It ensures that the world does not forget what happened.
This was the first time so many Kashmiri Sikhs were attacked and killed like this in the Valley. Before that, Sikhs had mostly lived without being targeted in the same way as others during the long troubles in Kashmir. The killings shocked everyone. Families were left broken. Widows had to raise children alone. Fields that fathers used to work on suddenly felt empty. The gurdwara, where people prayed happily earlier that day, became a place of tears and prayers for the dead. The massacre deeply shook the sense of safety that the Sikh community had felt in Kashmir for generations. Many families faced emotional and financial hardships after losing the main earners of their households. The orchards and farms that once represented prosperity now carried memories of loss. Every corner of the village seemed to remind people of someone who was gone. Yet the community did not abandon its faith or traditions.
Every year since then, on March 20, the village comes together quietly. They light candles, do kirtan (Sikh devotional singing), read from the Guru Granth Sahib, and remember the 35 names. The gurdwara has been fixed up, and it stands as a simple memorial with the names written so no one forgets. People share stories about the good men who were lost—farmers who grew apples, men who helped neighbors, fathers who taught their kids right from wrong. The annual remembrance is not loud or political. It is deeply personal. Families gather with folded hands, remembering the lives of those who were taken too soon. Children who were not even born at the time of the tragedy now grow up hearing the stories of courage, kindness, and sacrifice of the men who died. Memorials like these serve as reminders that history must be remembered with honesty and compassion.
But life is not always easy. Kashmiri Sikhs are a small community in the Valley, and they have some real problems that need fixing. One big issue is that they do not have much say in politics. In places like Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam and Shopian where many Sikhs live, there are very few Sikh leaders or no reserved seats for them in assemblies or councils. When big decisions are made about jobs, schools, or money for the area, Sikh voices are often missing. Political representation plays an important role in ensuring that every community’s concerns are heard. For smaller communities like the Sikhs in Kashmir, the absence of strong representation can make it difficult to address their challenges effectively. Local leaders and community groups have often raised these issues, hoping that greater participation in decision-making will bring better opportunities for future generations.
Another problem is reservation benefits. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are quotas to help different groups get jobs and college seats—like for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, or backward areas. But Sikhs feel these do not always reach them properly. Some Sikhs speak Pahari language and want to be counted under that for benefits, but it is hard to get full recognition. Recently, Sikh groups have asked for special one-time help or better quotas so young people can get fair chances in government jobs and education. Without these, many Sikh boys and girls find it tough to get ahead, even though they study hard and work well. Education and employment opportunities are essential for the growth of any community. These requests are not about privilege but about fairness and equal opportunity.
These are not big fights or demands to divide people. They are simple requests for fairness. If the government in Jammu and Kashmir and the Central government listen and give better representation, more jobs and education help, and fix basic things like roads and power, it will make life better for everyone. It will show that every community matters. Fair governance strengthens trust between communities and institutions. When people feel heard and supported, it encourages unity rather than division.
Thus, memory becomes a bridge between the past and the future. Through remembrance, communities honor their losses while also finding the courage to continue living with hope. In Chittisinghpura, the story is not just about a sad night long ago. It is about a community that chose peace over anger, togetherness over hate. They keep living in their beautiful Valley, holding their faith high, working hard, and hoping for a future where everyone is treated fairly. That hope is what keeps them going, year after year.
Dr. Harjeet Singh is an Assistant Professor of History with Akal University, Bathinda, Punjab. He writes on Sikh Empire, Historiography, Social, Philosophical and Cultural Issues.
Views expressed are personal