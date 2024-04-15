Bridging Humanity: The Sikhs Of J&K And The Spirit Of Vaisakhi

Over the next 150 years, from 1710 to 1860, Gurus Khalsa went onto rise against oppression by tyrant rulers and invasion by Afghan Chieftains. Maharaja Ranjit Singh conquered Afghanistan and took the battle to their territory and established a Kingdom based on the Gurus philosophy of equality, oneness and universalism. The Great Sikh General Banda Singh Bahadur conquered Panjab and abolished the Zamindari System. For the first time in the world, the homeless were given lands and the right to live a dignified life. The Sikhs, till date, live their life based on the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib. But sadly, most of us have forgotten who we are. We have deviated from the path shown by Guru Sahibs. We have started practising casteism and discrimination on the basis of religion, class and colour. There is growing religious intolerance in the country. We don’t identify ourselves by our Gurus teachings. Our identity is meaningless if we don’t see each one of us as equals.