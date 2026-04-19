Samay Raina Recalls Kashmiri Pandit Exodus, Shares How Family Escaped Death

Summary of this article
Samay Raina Kashmiri Pandit exodus story highlights fear, identity loss, and generational trauma.
Grandfather allegedly targeted, family fled overnight during the 1990 Kashmir violence.
Kashmiri Muslims helped the family escape safely, shaping the narrative of survival and memory.
Samay Raina’s account of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus has brought renewed attention to the human cost of displacement, as he shared a deeply personal story about his family’s escape from Kashmir during the 1990 violence. Speaking on a recent podcast, Raina reflected on loss, fear, and the lasting emotional impact of leaving home overnight.
He described how the exodus stripped families of their sense of belonging. He shared that entire generations grew up without roots, carrying a quiet fear of returning. The experience, he suggested, continues to shape how many Kashmiri Pandits view identity and home even today.
Kashmiri Pandit exodus: Fear, loss, and targeted threats
Recalling the events that forced his family to flee, Raina revealed that his grandfather, a respected doctor, had been named on a list of people marked for killing. It was stated by him that such threats were circulated publicly, creating widespread panic.
He described the emotional toll on his family, noting that both his mother and grandmother had fainted after learning about the threat. While some families chose to stay back, hoping for normalcy, it was recalled by him that many were killed in brutal circumstances.
How Kashmiri Muslims helped his family escape
In a moment that stood out, Raina spoke about the role of local Kashmiri Muslims in helping his family escape. He shared that his grandfather’s goodwill within the community played a crucial role in ensuring their safety.
According to Raina, members of the local community reassured the family and helped them leave safely. The family fled overnight, believing it would be temporary. Decades later, that return has still not happened.
The conversation comes shortly after Raina referenced the exodus in his stand-up special Still Alive, where he framed it as a lesson in survival during difficult circumstances.