Germany Gurdwara Violence: 11 Hurt as Clash Between Sikh Groups Turns Violent in Moers

Witnesses reported that the skirmish broke out over a power struggle involving the gurdwara’s bank accounts and leadership.

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Clash Between Sikh Groups Turns Violent in Moers
Clash between Sikh groups injures 11 Photo: PTI
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  • A violent clash broke out in a German Gurdwara leaving 11 injured and the neighbourhood swarming with emergency responders.

  • The weekend took a painful turn as a heated argument spiralled into a mass brawl.

  • But mainly issue was about influence and control over the gurdwara as said by a local.

What was meant to be a day of gathering at a German Gurdwara took a dark turn, as a violent clash broke out between dozens of people, leaving 11 hurt and the neighbourhood swarming with emergency responders.

The weekend took a painful turn as a heated argument spiralled into a mass brawl, leaving many in the community suffering from traumatic head wounds. The chaos reportedly stems from a deep-rooted power struggle, with eyewitnesses pointing to an upcoming leadership election and financial disagreements as the breaking point.

"The background to this clash is a long-term dispute between former committee members and the current members as there have been problem for quite some time and also involved finances belonging to the Sikh community. But mainly issue was about influence and control over the gurdwara,’’ a local told the German media.

The area around the Gurdwara was turned into a high-security zone as nearly 100 officers, including elite tactical units and a surveillance helicopter, moved in to restore peace after reports of shots being fired. "With one person already in custody, detectives are now meticulously combing through the evidence including shell casings from a starter pistol to pinpoint exactly who was involved and what triggered the chaos.

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After the initial panic subsided, medical teams took over to help those hurt, leaving the authorities to untangle the complicated history that sparked the brawl. Disturbing footage from the scene shows the sheer panic that set in when traditional kirpans were brandished and shots rang out, leaving witnesses to describe a nightmare scenario of being attacked while trapped inside with their children.

While the sirens have faded and the physical wounds are being treated, the community now faces the much harder task of healing the internal rifts that allowed a management dispute to overshadow a place of peace. For the families who were present, the hope is that the Gurdwara can soon return to being a sanctuary rather than a crime scene.

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