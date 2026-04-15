Beyond Sanctions And Strikes: Iran’s Timeless Civilisational Strength

Iran’s long history shows that even the fiercest attempts to erase a culture have failed. Instead of disappearing, Iranian civilisation has repeatedly absorbed its conquerors and emerged with its core identity intact.

Harjeet Singh
Harjeet Singh
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran civilization history Persian civilization resilience Iran cultural history
Tehran, Iran: Sadeh, is an Iranian festival that observed by Zoroastrians, celebrated 50 days before Nowruz. Sadeh in Persian means hundred and refers to one hundred days and nights remains to the beginning of spring. It was a festivity to honor fire and to defeat the forces of darkness, frost, and cold. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Despite invasions by Alexander, Arabs, and Mongols, Persians repeatedly co-opted their conquerors.

  • Will Durant, the renowned historian, described Persia in 1948 as a “watershed of civilization” that poured its achievements eastward and westward.

  • Persian scholars advanced science and medicine. Khwarazmi laid the foundations of algebra and introduced Hindu-Arabic numerals

Civilization is not a fragile object that can be shattered by force or erased by decree. It is a living river, deep and resilient, fed by underground springs of language, memory, poetry, and shared identity. This river flows around obstacles, absorbs new currents, and continues carving its path through centuries. Nowhere does this truth shine more clearly than in Iran, the ancient land of Persia, whose story stretches back more than 2,500 years. Iran stands today as living proof that civilizations are not easily wiped out, no matter how loudly modern leaders claim otherwise.

Recent statements by Donald Trump, suggesting that Iran’s power and influence could be destroyed through military action or sanctions, reflect a common but dangerous misunderstanding. Such claims assume that a civilization is merely its current government, its buildings, or its military capacity. In reality, civilizations are far deeper. They live in the hearts and minds of people, in their language, festivals, stories, and daily habits. Iran’s long history shows that even the fiercest attempts to erase a culture have failed. Instead of disappearing, Iranian civilization has repeatedly absorbed its conquerors and emerged with its core identity intact.

Iran as a civilization begins with the Achaemenid Empire founded by Cyrus the Great in 549 BCE. Cyrus overthrew the Median king Astyages, captured the Babylonian capital in 539 BCE, and created the largest empire the world had yet seen. Rather than destroying the cultures he conquered, he embraced them. He allowed subject peoples to keep their customs and religions. His famous decision to free the Jewish captives and let them return to Jerusalem earned him the title of “Savior” in the Bible. His successors, including Cambyses, Darius, and Xerxes, built on this foundation. Darius created the satrapy system of regional governance, established a professional bureaucracy, and built the famous Royal Road stretching 1,677 miles with relay stations for messengers. Herodotus praised these couriers, noting that nothing, neither snow nor rain nor heat nor darkness, stopped them from delivering their messages quickly.

Related Content
null - Francisco Seco
Defiance as Doctrine: How Iran Turned Resistance into Regional Influence
Broken glass lies on the floor beneath chandeliers covered in protective plastic in a room damaged, according to Iranian authorities, by a nearby airstrike during U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March at the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tehran, Iran. - Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes
File photo of Pele turning out for New York Cosmos in 1975. - FIFA
When He 'Stopped The War': Lessons Learnt From History
Ali Khamenei and Les Miserables - Illustration by Anupam Sai
Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei
Related Content

The empire developed the highest levels of administration, communication, and tolerance known at that time. Persepolis rose as a magnificent capital adorned with grand buildings and gardens. Even after Alexander the Great burned Persepolis in 334 BCE, Persian culture did not vanish. It absorbed Greek influences and later reemerged under the Parthians and Sasanians with renewed strength.

When Islam arrived in the seventh century, many expected Iran to lose its identity like other conquered lands in the Middle East. Egypt, Syria, and Iraq were largely Arabised and lost their ancient languages. Iran, however, followed a different path. It accepted Islam but remained Persian. Bernard Lewis, one of the most respected historians of the Middle East, explained this unique outcome clearly. In his lecture “Iran in History,” he wrote that Iran was Islamised but never Arabised. Persians kept their Indo-European language, Farsi, and gradually reshaped Islamic civilization with their own contributions. Shi’ism became a distinctly Iranian expression of faith, helping preserve a separate identity within the Muslim world.

Outside the gates, a small table has been set up. On it rests a photograph of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, framed by flowers. - Fozia Yasin
When Home Feels A World Away: Iranians in Delhi Face War From Afar

BY Fozia Yasin

The Persian language survived and flourished again. After a period of relative silence, it reappeared enriched with new vocabulary but still unmistakably Persian. The greatest symbol of this revival is Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh, completed around 1010 CE. This epic poem of 50,000 couplets retells the history and legends of pre-Islamic Persia in pure Persian verse. It became known as the wellspring of Persian culture, a handbook of kingship, heroism, and identity. Even today, Iranians recite lines from the Shahnameh and feel connected to their ancient past.

Iran’s contributions to world civilisation are immense and lasting. Will Durant, the renowned historian, described Persia in 1948 as a “watershed of civilization” that poured its achievements eastward and westward. Zoroastrianism, the ancient faith of the Persians, introduced ideas that shaped later religions: an invisible God, the cosmic struggle between good and evil, angels, heaven, hell, final judgment, and the power of human free will. These concepts influenced Judaism after the Babylonian exile and later passed into Christianity and Islam.

Persian administration set standards that later empires followed. The satrapy system, professional bureaucracy, roads, and postal network influenced governance across Asia and beyond. Persian scholars advanced science and medicine. Khwarazmi laid the foundations of algebra and introduced Hindu-Arabic numerals. Razi and Avicenna produced medical works that served as standard texts in European universities for centuries. Poetry reached new heights with Omar Khayyam, whose rubaiyat explored life’s fleeting pleasures, and Rumi and Hafiz, whose verses spoke of divine love through images of wine, gardens, and human passion. Their words crossed borders and inspired writers from Emerson to Goethe.

Persian gardens, carpets, and cuisine also left deep marks. The very word “paradise” comes from the Persian concept of an enclosed garden. Persian food balanced sweet and sour, hot and cold, creating sophisticated dishes that influenced cooking from India to Spain. Hand-knotted carpets, each telling its own story through patterns and colors, became treasures sought across the world. The celebration of Nowruz, the ancient Persian New Year at the spring equinox, continues today as a 13-day festival of renewal, picnics, and joy that unites Iranians across religious and political lines.

These elements form the deep roots that make civilisations hard to destroy. Laina Farhat-Holzman, in her study of cultural persistence, highlights Iran’s remarkable “cultural stamina.” Despite invasions by Alexander, Arabs, and Mongols, Persians repeatedly co-opted their conquerors. The Mongols, who caused terrible destruction in the thirteenth century and may have killed half the population, eventually became patrons of Persian art, astronomy, and literature. The Safavid dynasty in the sixteenth century reunited the country and strengthened a distinctly Iranian form of Shi’ism that set it apart from its Sunni neighbours.

History is full of leaders who believed they could wipe out a civilization. Each time, the claim proved false. Arnold Toynbee observed that civilisations usually die from internal suicide rather than external murder. Oswald Spengler saw cultures as living organisms that pass through seasons but rarely disappear completely. Will Durant noted Persia’s role in seeding ideas across India and the West. Bernard Lewis emphasised that Persians remained Persians even after becoming Muslim. These historians understood what many modern voices forget: civilisations are not surface structures. They are living memories carried in language, literature, and daily life.

Call to Prayer: Iranian worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran on March 21, 2026 - | Photo: AP
Un-necessary War: Why A Proud Iranian Nation Has Not Capitulated

BY Harish Khare

The Western tendency to believe military power can erase deep-rooted cultures is a recurring delusion. In 2003, the United States invaded Iraq expecting to quickly reshape the region into a stable democracy. Ancient identities, tribal bonds, and religious traditions proved far more enduring. In Afghanistan, two decades of foreign presence could not erase local customs and codes of honor. Similar patterns appear throughout history. When Alexander sought to Hellenize the East, Persians instead incorporated Greek elements while keeping their core identity. After the Arab conquest, Iran gave the Islamic world many of its greatest administrators, scientists, and poets. The Mongol catastrophe destroyed cities and libraries, yet Persian culture revived and shaped its conquerors once more.

Iran today has a population of around 80 million, with more than half under the age of thirty. The country is officially an Islamic Republic, yet its people continue ancient traditions. They speak Farsi, celebrate Nowruz with family picnics beside streams, cook dishes flavored with saffron and rosewater, recite poetry by Rumi and Hafiz, and gather in bazaars and tea houses for conversation and bargaining. Persian carpets still adorn homes, and gardens remain places of beauty and reflection. Even under pressure and sanctions, Iranian cinema, literature, and music show the same creative spirit that has survived for millennia.

Civilisations endure because they are bigger than any single ruler, regime, or weapon. They live in the quiet teaching of grandparents who pass on festival rituals, in the verses children learn by heart, and in the pride that survives every crisis. Iran has faced conquest, destruction, and attempts at cultural erasure many times. Each time it has bent without breaking, absorbed new influences without losing itself, and continued its long journey.

The claim that any civilisation can be easily wiped out ignores this deep reality. Iran’s story reminds us that true power lies not in missiles or sanctions but in the enduring strength of human memory, language, and culture. When the noise of current headlines fades, the Persian river will still flow. Gardens will bloom, Nowruz will return each spring, and the Shahnameh will continue to be read. The world will remain richer for the gifts Iran has given across the centuries: ideas of justice and tolerance, advances in science and administration, and beauty expressed in poetry, art, and daily life.

Members of the All India Shia Council hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes, at Jantar Mantar on March 1, 2026 in New Delhi - vikram sharma
After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

BY Mehdi Baqar Khan

Civilisations are not easy to destroy. They are rooted too deeply, carry too much wisdom, and possess too strong a spirit of renewal. Iran has proven this truth for more than two and a half thousand years. It will surely prove it again.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  2. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

  3. RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  4. RCB Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Bengaluru?

  5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Erin Routliffe: The Two-Time US Open Champion Who Draws Her Fire From A Paralympic Medallist Sister

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32 Due To Back Injury

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  2. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

  3. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

  4. Uttam Nagar Violence Spills Into Tri Nagar: Are Muslims Being Provoked To Leave Neighbourhood?

  5. The Babri Conundrum: Former TMC Leader Humayun Kabir's Tricky Project

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Strait Talk: Trump Dials Prime Minister Modi, Briefs Him On West Asia Crisis

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

  4. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals

  5. US-Iran Could Resume Talks In Islamabad In The Next Two Days: Report

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships