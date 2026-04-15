Beyond Sanctions And Strikes: Iran’s Timeless Civilisational Strength

Tehran, Iran: Sadeh, is an Iranian festival that observed by Zoroastrians, celebrated 50 days before Nowruz. Sadeh in Persian means hundred and refers to one hundred days and nights remains to the beginning of spring. It was a festivity to honor fire and to defeat the forces of darkness, frost, and cold. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency; Representative image

Tehran, Iran: Sadeh, is an Iranian festival that observed by Zoroastrians, celebrated 50 days before Nowruz. Sadeh in Persian means hundred and refers to one hundred days and nights remains to the beginning of spring. It was a festivity to honor fire and to defeat the forces of darkness, frost, and cold. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency; Representative image