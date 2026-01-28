Bihar Bhavan Allotment Sparks Political Row, Sassoon Dock Fisherfolk Cry Injustice

The MBPA and Maharashtra government’s decision to allot 0.68 acres at Elephant Estate for Bihar Bhavan sparked controversy, intensified by an MNS poster and cartoon opposing the project.
Sassoon Dock fisherfolk, led by Krishna Pawle, say while MBPA is evicting generations-old tenants and vacating fishing godowns, land is being allotted to another state, calling it blatant injustice against the indigenous Koli community.
What began as a political cartoon controversy has grown into a broader fight over land, livelihood, and identity, with fisherfolk warning of protests and vowing to oppose policies they say threaten their survival.
Mumbai has once again found itself at the centre of a political and cultural storm, as a controversial MNS poster and cartoon opposing the construction of Bihar Bhavan in the city has ignited sharp reactions, this time drawing in the traditional fishing community of Sassoon Docks, who say the issue goes far beyond party politics.
The controversy erupted after the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPA), along with the Maharashtra State Government, allotted 0.68 acres of land at Elephant Estate for the construction of Bihar Bhavan, a state guesthouse meant to serve people from Bihar visiting Mumbai. While the decision was defended by the government as routine inter-state cooperation, the move has triggered resentment among local communities already facing displacement.
MNS Poster Sparks Political Fire
The situation escalated after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) put up posters and circulated cartoons opposing the Bihar Bhavan project. The visuals, which questioned the allotment of prime Mumbai land to another state, quickly went viral and drew criticism from multiple quarters, with opponents accusing the party of targeting migrants and inflaming regional sentiments. The banners of the cartoon titled 'No building, there is a message' were displayed in the Nitin Junction area of Thane.
But while the political spotlight remained fixed on the MNS cartoon, a parallel and deeper anger was brewing at Sassoon Docks.
Fisherfolk Say: “This Is About Survival, Not Politics”
The Sassoon Dock fishing community, led by Krishna Pawle, President of the Sassoon Dock Fish Traders Association, has strongly opposed the land allotment, calling it a symbol of “blatant injustice” against Mumbai’s indigenous Koli community.
“For generations, Kolis have lived and worked on Port Trust land from Colaba to Sewri,” Pawle said. “Today, the MBPA is vacating godowns at Sassoon Docks and forcing long-standing tenants to leave. At the same time, land is being generously allotted to another state. How is this fair?”
The fisherfolk point out what they see as a double standard:
On one hand, the MBPA is clearing port land, disrupting livelihoods tied to fishing, cold storage, and fish trade. On the other hand, the same authority is allocating land for a Bihar Bhavan, raising questions about priorities.
“Mumbai Belongs to Kolis, Only in Words?”
The Maharashtra government has often stated that Mumbai belongs to the Koli community, the city’s original inhabitants. However, fisherfolk argue that these claims ring hollow when policies consistently displace them. “This decision proves that the government is against the fishing community and the fishing industry,” Pawle said. “Our culture, livelihood, and identity, centuries old, are being systematically destroyed.”
What began as a political controversy over an MNS cartoon has now evolved into a broader debate about land, identity, and justice in Mumbai. While political parties trade accusations, the fisherfolk of Sassoon Docks say they are fighting a battle for survival.
“We will not remain silent,” Pawle warned. “This discriminatory treatment will be strongly opposed.” As protests mount and tensions rise, the Bihar Bhavan issue has become a flashpoint, exposing unresolved questions about who Mumbai is really for, and who pays the price when development decisions are made without addressing historical claims and livelihoods.