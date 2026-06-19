Can India Win The AI Race Without World-Class AI Infrastructure?

Dario Amodei's criticism of the India AI Summit triggered a political controversy
Experts say AI leadership depends on infrastructure, research and computing power, not events
India has strong talent and startups but still trails the US and China in key AI capabilities
What Exactly Did Dario Amodei Say?
A fresh debate has emerged after Dario Amodei, chief executive of AI company Anthropic criticised the India AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi earlier this year.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Amodei reportedly described the event as “extremely disorganised”.
"If you have ever been to one of these summits, not saying anything bad particularly about India, all of these international summits with heads of states are super disorganised", Amodei said.
His response came to a question on the awkward moment between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and him on the stage, wherein both avoided holding hands like the rest of the tech leaders.
However, he dismissed any such claims of rivalry and said that the incident was simply the result of confusion and last-minute changes during a poorly coordinated event.
Notably, Amodei had previously worked as vice president of research at OpenAI from 2016-2020 but left the company along with his sister and founded. Anthropic in 2021
Why Did The Remarks Trigger A Political Storm?
The comments quickly sparked reactions from politicians, notable between the BJP and the Congress.
"Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated in a Bloomberg interview that the India AI Summit was "extremely disorganised". About the chaos on stage: "There was Narendra Modi up there suddenly telling everyone to hold hands..." (collapses with laughter)," said Amitabh Dubey (head of Research and Monitoring for AICC) on X.
To this, Amit Malviya, who is BJP's head of National Information and Technology Department replied, "The India-loathing Congress ecosystem is circulating an edited clip to malign the hugely successful AI Summit held in Delhi."
"....The summit brought together global leaders, policymakers, researchers and industry pioneers to discuss the future of AI. That is what the world saw. Only the Congress ecosystem saw an opportunity to demean India," he added.
The controversy has now expanded beyond the summit itself and has become part of a larger debate about India's technological ambitions.
Does A Summit Reflect A Country's AI Readiness?
According to experts, international technology summits can help attract investors, researchers and global companies. They also provide a platform for governments to announce policies and build partnerships.
However, AI readiness is usually measured through different indicators which include access to powerful computing clusters, availability of advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), research output, startup funding, semiconductor manufacturing and the ability to develop competitive AI models.
A successful summit can improve visibility, but it does not automatically indicate technological strength.
How Do Global AI Summits Compare?
Major AI events have been hosted by countries including the United States, China, the United Kingdom and France. Yet these nations derive their influence not merely from conferences but from their established AI ecosystems.
The United States is home to companies such as OpenAI, Google and Anthropic. China has invested heavily in AI research, data centres and semiconductor development. European countries have increasingly focused on AI regulation while simultaneously supporting research and innovation.
In each case, conferences serve as platforms for showcasing existing strengths rather than replacing them.
What Matters More: Events Or Innovation?
Most experts agree that innovation matters more in the long run. AI breakthroughs emerge from research laboratories, universities, startups, private investment and access to large-scale computing resources.
Events can generate attention and help build networks, but they cannot substitute for the infrastructure required to train advanced AI systems. The countries leading the AI race today are those that have invested for years in research talent, chips, computing power and innovation ecosystems.
Can India Catch The US And China In AI?
India faces a significant gap when compared with the United States and China in terms of semiconductor manufacturing, advanced AI models and computing capacity. However, it also possesses important advantages.
The country has one of the world's largest pools of software engineers, a growing startup ecosystem and strong digital public infrastructure. Government initiatives under the IndiaAI mission are also aimed at expanding access to computing resources and supporting domestic AI development.
Amodei's criticism has therefore raised a broader question rather than settled a debate. Hosting summits can help shape conversations, but India's ability to emerge as a global AI leader will ultimately depend on whether it can build the research, computing and semiconductor infrastructure needed to compete with the world's leading AI powers.