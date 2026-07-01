Outlook Explains | How India, Japan Plan to Build on Expanding Partnership

The trend is showed in JETRO's Global Trade and Investment Report 2025. Japan's outward foreign direct investment rose 6.5% year-on-year to $208.1 billion in 2024, while investment in India reached $5.3 billion, surpassing investment in China for the second consecutive year. Between January and May 2025, investment into India increased a further 20.6% compared with the same period a year earlier.