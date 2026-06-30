US-India Trade Deal in Final Steps With Only 1% Left to Conclude, Says Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the US-India trade deal is in its final steps with only one per cent of negotiations remaining.
The announcement was made during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit held in Washington on Tuesday.
Negotiations for the bilateral trade agreement have been ongoing for nearly 18 months to benefit both nations.
The US-India trade deal is in its final steps, with only one per cent of negotiations left to conclude, news agency PTI reported. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday, June 30, at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington that he was confident the deal would soon be sealed after nearly 18 months of talks.
Gor reported he was determined to conclude the agreement because it would be beneficial to both nations.
"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," Gor told PTI.
Timeline and Trade Dynamics
The bilateral relationship is driven by the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported.
Negotiations have been ongoing for 18 months, representing a year and a half of continuous talks, PTI reported. Gor addressed the extended timeline directly during the summit.
"People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," Gor said according to PTI.
Presidential Visits and Quad
President Trump has very fond memories of his previous visit to India and still continues to talk about it, PTI reported.
"His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So I look forward to … having the President visit us back in India," Gor claimed according PTI.
Quad foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in the Philippines in about two weeks from now, PTI reported.