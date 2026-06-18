Home Minister Shah, US Ambassador Gor Discuss Strengthening Security Cooperation

In another post, Gor said, "Back in New Delhi after a great trip to the G7 in France. Lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India!" During his meeting with Trump on Wednesday, Modi raised the issue of seafarers' safety, urging that their protection be given the highest priority during the implementation of Washington's peace deal with Iran, even as the two leaders focused on taking steps to repair bilateral ties that witnessed severe strain over the past year.