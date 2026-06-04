The Transformer: How AI Is Reshaping Jobs, Skills and the Future of Work in India

An important dynamic likely to drive employment comes from a prediction by the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, posted on X last year: “Jevons paradox strikes again! As AI gets more efficient and accessible, we will see its use skyrocket, turning it into a commodity we just can’t get enough of.” The quote captures a broader economic argument: cheaper, more efficient AI will expand demand rather than contract it, as services become more competitive and accessible. In the Indian IT services sector, for instance, AI-enabled reduction in costs and turnaround time may drive growth from customers—both domestically and across the Global South—generating additional employment opportunities in near-shoring, SaaS (software as a service) adoption or software outsourcing.