West Asia Conflict Impact: Global Growth Slows Amid Historic Energy Shock

Escalating West Asia conflict disrupts energy supplies and trade routes, causing a historic energy shock and slowing global economic growth to 3.2% in 2026.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
West Asia conflict impact, global energy shock 2026
People wait in long queues at a gas station amid rumours of a fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Nagpur. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • West Asia tensions are causing the largest energy shock on record, disrupting oil and gas supplies.

  • Global growth is expected to slow to 3.2% in 2026 due to rising energy costs and trade disruptions.

  • Key risks include Strait of Hormuz restrictions and damage to critical energy infrastructure.

The West Asia conflict is dragging global growth and triggering a historic energy shock, ANI reported.

Global economic growth is projected to ease to 3.2 per cent in 2026 from 3.4 per cent a year earlier, as escalating tensions in West Asia trigger what analysts describe as the most severe energy shock on record, according to a report by S&P Global cited by CRISIL.

The report warns that the widening conflict is increasingly disrupting global shipping routes, energy supplies, trade flows and critical infrastructure, compounding risks to an already fragile outlook.

According to ANI, “This is the largest energy shock on record,” the report noted, adding that the eventual economic fallout will depend on the scale, intensity and duration of the conflict. Growth, which had shown signs of upside potential before the crisis, is now expected to slow.

A major source of concern is the disruption to energy supply chains. The Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments — is operating under restricted passage, while several oil production facilities across the region have been forced to shut down.

Related Content
Enveloped by Darkness: A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background of an Emirates plane parked at the Dubai International Airport on March 1, 2026 - | Photo: AP
The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability
On the one hand, this case brings forward certain issues regarding the position of the US on the international arena, namely whether the country can still play an influential role or if it is now experiencing the period when its decisions are doubted. - Anupam Sai
Outlook Cover Story: War Of Nerves, When Power Falters, Perception Prevails
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - |Source: IMAGO / Xinhua; Representative image
US-Israel War On Iran: Concerned Over Strait Of Hormuz Closure, UN Chief Guterres Calls For Dialogue
PM Modi - PTI
Modi Slams Congress Over ‘Fear Politics’ Amid West Asia Crisis
Related Content

The situation has been exacerbated by infrastructure damage, including the partial shutdown of Qatar’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, further tightening global energy markets.

S&P Global cautioned that risks to its baseline projections remain “decisively on the downside,” particularly if supply disruptions intensify, ANI reported.

Under its base-case scenario, Brent crude is expected to average $92 per barrel in the second quarter, ease to around $80 in 2026, and fall further to $65 by 2027. However, prices could rise sharply if there is lasting damage to key infrastructure — especially Iran’s Kharg Island facilities — or if the Strait of Hormuz faces prolonged closure.

The report also flagged a significant upward revision in LNG price forecasts, reflecting tightening supply conditions.

Energy-importing regions such as Europe and Asia are expected to bear the brunt of the shock, as elevated fuel costs weigh on economic activity.

Overall, the report underscores how the deepening West Asia conflict has reshaped the global economic landscape, placing energy markets at the centre of the disruption.

(With inputs from ANI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Red-Hot Challengers Meet Table-Top Royals In Guwahati

  2. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Mukul Choudhary's 'Incredible' Chopper Six Over Covers - Here's How He Helped Lucknow Win

  3. IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report

  4. IPL Dispatch: LSG Find New Hero In Mukul; Rathi's Controversial Catch Puts Third Umpire Under Scanner

  5. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Suffers 'Rishabh Pant' Esque Bat-Slip, Still Clears Boundary - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 09, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  3. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  4. Air India Flight From Mumbai To Bengaluru Returns After Engine Stall, Crew Declares ‘PAN PAN’

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Opinion Polls Show Kerala on a Knife’s Edge

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  2. War From An Ocean Away

  3. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  4. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  5. The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar