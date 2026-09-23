Whose Morality Is It Anyway? The Politics Of Policing Women’s Choices

“I was disheartened by seeing many people praising the accused for doing a good job and protecting religion. They were saying that the girl should not have stayed outside, questioning what she was wearing and suggesting that she had invited it. For me, it is not about women's safety alone. People with this mentality are roaming all around, and others are supporting them and normalising what happened,” said Manaswi Singh, a 23-year-old student from Rohtas, while speaking to Outlook.