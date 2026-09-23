‘My Company, My Rules’: Bengaluru CEO Bars Male Hires From 4 States Including UP & Bihar, Sparks Online Debate

Bengaluru CEO Karthik SG said his company would not hire male candidates from four states.
The post named Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as states facing hiring restrictions.
His remarks have sparked online debate over workplace discrimination, regional bias and employer accountability.
A Bengaluru entrepreneur’s post barring male hires from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh has set off an online debate on workplace discrimination, regional bias and personal accountability. The remarks came from Karthik SG, founder of A1 Sports World, in a post on X.
Karthik wrote, “Im sorry for this... But today we have made it very clear after lengthy discussion and quarrel... We will not hire any male candidates in our company who come from these 4 states in north india... Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. We do have 1 Rajasthani already working for us. She has 100% supposed this.”
The post quickly drew divided reactions. Some users challenged the move as unfair and discriminatory. Others backed it, turning the exchange into a wider argument over how employers should respond to alleged misconduct by individuals and whether state of origin can ever justify a hiring bar.
CEO Defends Decision
Criticism came fast. One user called the decision “extremely ignorant, unprofessional and bigoted”, and argued that hiring should rest on competence and, where relevant, individual conduct rather than where a person comes from.
Karthik pushed back directly. “Buddy my company my rules, when you have your u set it... Dont give me gyan on how i need to run my company.”
Supporters also joined in. One user wrote, “Great stand Kathik. We need more and more men like you. You shouldn’t be sorry at all. Gobar belt deserves this!”
Another user disputed the logic behind the policy. “Your organisation your rules but if you just look at the current affairs and news, tell me which states don’t have crimes against women? By that logic you have to hire from foreign countries only as all states from India, you will find one or other case of such things."
Alleged Misconduct Context
Karthik later tried to explain the trigger for the decision. In a follow-up post, he said the issue began after an employee from one of the four states was fired following allegations of abusive behaviour towards female employees.
He wrote, “Let me get this right again... This mess started 2 weeks ago when an employee from one of the aforementioned mentioned state was fired, despite giving him warning 2wice he was still abusive to female employees, and he was forcing himself on one of them… We work with quite young kids… Do you think men with these ideology and mindset even deserve opportunity?”
He also gave details about his workforce. Karthik said the company has 32 employees, including 14 women.
He added that 20 employees come from other states. Of them, 12 are from non-South Indian states.
Jamui Video Fallout
The row is unfolding alongside fresh public attention on the safety of women and minors. That focus sharpened after a video from Jamui in Bihar allegedly showed a minor girl and her male companion being harassed by a group of people and went viral.
Police have arrested multiple accused in that case. The main accused was identified as Nandan Yadav.
Police sources said Nandan Yadav was shot in the leg during a police encounter on Tuesday. The case has added to the wider online debate around crime, gender safety and the arguments now being made around hiring and accountability.