Moulvi Syed Alauddin: The Freedom Fighter Owaisi Wants To Honour With Warangal Airport Name

Capture, Trial, and the Andaman Islands

Turrebaz Khan was captured within days; he was later shot near Toopran while trying to escape custody, and his body was hanged near the Residency as a warning to others. Alauddin fled and, by some accounts, remained in hiding for roughly a year and a half with the help of a friend before he was eventually tracked down near Mangalampalli and arrested — different accounts place his capture anywhere from days to about two years after the attack.