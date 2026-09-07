Telangana: BRS Leaders KTR And Harish Rao Detained Outside Assembly During Black T-shirt Protest

BRS leaders KTR, Harish Rao and MLAs were detained after protesting in black T-shirts outside Telangana Assembly.
BRS leaders accused Congress of failing to fulfil guarantees and promises made before coming to power.
KTR alleged Congress made 420 promises, many unfulfilled after 1,000 days, and vowed continued protests.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and several party MLAs were detained outside the Telangana Assembly on Monday after they were reportedly stopped from entering the premises while wearing black T-shirts to protest against the Congress government. The standoff came as Telangana crossed the 1,000-day mark in office on September 1, a milestone that has triggered a fresh round of BRS protests.
Police later moved KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders to local stations. Times of India reported that the situation turned tense when BRS legislators in black, carrying slogans critical of the Congress government's performance, argued with security personnel after entry was refused.
The protest also affected traffic outside the Assembly. Vehicle movement slowed for about 30 to 40 minutes while party workers and police personnel gathered nearby. The BRS has since mounted a series of protests after the Congress government crossed the 1,000-day mark on September 1.
Gunpark Protest Claims
The protest began earlier at Gunpark. KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders held a demonstration there, accusing the Congress government of not delivering on its promises during its 1,000 days in office. They wore black T-shirts with slogans criticising the ruling party's performance.
Those slogans included “Congress failure in implementing guarantees” and “1,000 days of rule are a failure”.
Allegations
KTR sharpened the attack outside the Assembly. Addressing reporters, he alleged that the Congress came to power by making “reckless and false promises” and deceived people from different sections of society. He claimed the party had made 420 promises and told voters they would be implemented within 100 days.
Those pledges, he said, were still unfulfilled even after the government had ruled for 1,000 days. KTR also said BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had directed party leaders to raise the issue of the Congress government's unfulfilled promises during the Assembly session.
He also alleged that the Congress and BJP had conspired against the BRS and said his party would keep raising Telangana-specific issues and seek detailed discussions on the problems faced by different sections of society.