PSL Eying Window Shift? Pakistan Super League Reportedly Targeting January Window To Avoid Clash With IPL

Media rights holders raised major concerns over limited advertising and sponsorship revenues caused by the PSL clashing with the IPL
Walee Technologies tabled a proposal at the PSL Governing Council meeting in London to move the tournament to a January-February window
Pakistan currently holds a vacant international calendar window from mid-November through March, enabling the potential scheduling shift
Next year's Pakistan Super League could move to January after media rights holders complained about limited advertising revenues in the April-May window, when the tournament overlaps with the Indian Premier League in India. PTI reported that the suggestion came at a PSL Governing Council meeting in London on September 1.
The PSL again clashed with the IPL this year and that Walee Technologies tabled a proposal to stage the league in January-February. The move would take the event away from the crowded April-May window.
Scheduling Pressure Builds
Tournament dates have faced repeated disruptions. Since launching in 2016, the league typically ran between February and March, but ICC events in 2025 and this year pushed the PCB into an April-May timetable that overlapped with the IPL. Franchise owners also voiced anxiety over falling public interest following Pakistan's poor track record across formats, PTI reported.
The spring slot created commercial hurdles. Rights holders explained that an April-May schedule weakened their ability to lock in sponsors and ad bookings for multiple reasons, PTI reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.
Revenue And Rights
Franchises retain 95 per cent of central broadcast income under existing terms. Pakistan currently has an open international window, with no fixtures at home or abroad scheduled between mid-November and March.
Walee Technologies holds key commercial stakes. The company manages domestic television and digital rights through 2029, alongside global distribution for the 2026 edition. It also owns Rawalpindiz, one of two new clubs added after the tournament grew from six to eight sides this year.
New Ideas Discussed
Weather could dictate the itinerary. Officials proposed launching the PSL in Karachi to take advantage of its milder early-year climate before travelling to Punjab and Peshawar as the cold recedes. The Governing Council, comprising PCB representatives and all eight franchise owners, also discussed venturing into Pakistan's fast-expanding esports sector.
Esports expansion offers fresh commercial avenues. Tapping into competitive gaming could attract younger and more varied spectators to the league. The council also evaluated staging an extra mid-year competition under the current rights deal. The PCB proposed the tournament to generate supplementary earnings for clubs and broadcasters while keeping the PSL visible year-round.