India End 20-Year Wait To Qualify for AFC U20 Asian Cup After 3-0 Win Over Bangladesh

India defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in their final Group B qualifier in Tashkent to secure a place at the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027
Danny Meitei Laishram opened the scoring in the 25th minute, followed by second-half strikes from Vishal Yadav and substitute Md Arbash
The victory marked India's return to the continental U20 finals for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2006
India secured a berth at the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 after a 3-0 win over Bangladesh in their final Group B match in Tashkent on Sunday. India Today reported that Danny Meitei Laishram, Vishal Yadav and substitute Md Arbash were the scorers as the Blue Colts clinched qualification.
The victory gave India their second win of the qualifiers and left them second in Group B. That was enough to send them through to China 2027 as one of the seven best second-placed teams from the eight qualifying groups.
India’s qualification also ended a long gap at this level. Olympics.com reported that India last appeared in the final tournament in 2006, when they hosted the competition and exited in the group stage. The result in Tashkent capped a steady campaign and brought a return to the continental U20 event after two decades.
Group Stage Finish
India ended with six points from three matches. Uzbekistan finished top of Group B on nine points after beating Syria.
That left India waiting on the runners-up table. Their six-point total was enough, and they moved on as one of the seven best second-placed teams across the eight qualifying groups.
The route mattered. India did not win the group, but their results across three matches kept them ahead in the race among the runners-up.
How India Won
The match began evenly, with neither side creating much early on before India took control.
India went ahead in the 25th minute after Danny pressed Bangladesh defender Md Abdul Riyad Fahim into a turnover that reached Hateem Ali. The India striker beat two defenders and then set up an unmarked Danny inside the box. He finished calmly to make it 1-0.
India nearly added another in the 34th minute. Danny’s curling free-kick dipped towards goal, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Raj Chowdhury kept it out.
India resumed strongly after the interval and doubled their lead in the 60th minute. Rishikanta flicked on a long throw into the box and Vishal met it with an acrobatic finish. Chowdhury was beaten for 2-0.
Bangladesh pushed forward after that, but India stayed organised and denied them a clear opening. Head coach Mahesh Gawali then made two changes in the 72nd minute, introducing Md Arbash and Prashan Jajo for Danny and Vishal.
The move paid off almost immediately. Yaipharemba Chingakham initiated the attack, India moved the ball through the Bangladesh defence and Arbash, after seven minutes on the field, drove a left-footed effort into the roof of the net for 3-0.
India finished the match comfortably. Gawali later sent on Aniket Yadav, Omang Dodum and Daniyal Makakmayum as they saw out the win.
Tournament Stakes
The AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 is scheduled for March 24 to April 10, 2027. The tournament will send the top four teams to the FIFA U20 World Cup 2027.