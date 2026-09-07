Barcelona Cruise Past Valencia 5-0 To Stay Perfect In La Liga As Lamine Yamal Strikes Twice

Barcelona maintained their 100 per cent start to the La Liga campaign with an emphatic 5-0 away victory against struggling Valencia.
Lamine Yamal scored a brace as Barcelona's tally reach to 17 goals in four matches
Juventus secured a 1-1 draw against AC Milan following a stoppage-time equaliser from defender Federico Gatti
Barcelona stayed perfect in the Spanish league with a 5-0 win at Valencia on Sunday as Lamine Yamal scored twice again for the Catalan club.
The result kept Barcelona as the only side with a perfect record after four rounds. Elsewhere, Arsenal rallied to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, Manchester United conceded in added time in a 2-2 draw at Everton and Juventus needed a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with AC Milan, Washington Post reported.
Sunday also brought big results across Europe. Augsburg went top of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, while Giovanni Reyna scored his first Strasbourg goal in a 6-2 rout of Troyes in France, Washington Post reported.
Barcelona Keeps Winning
Barcelona have won all four league matches and no other team in Spain has matched that start. Yamal struck once in each half after scoring his first two goals of the season against Rayo Vallecano in the previous round.
“I think we played a fantastic game,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. "We controlled the game, we were dominant. This is what I want to see from the team."
Fermín López, Raphinha and Pedri also scored as Barcelona took their goal tally to 17 in four games while conceding only two. López was man of the match after also helping create two goals.
Barcelona gave fresh arrivals their opportunity. Midfielder Rodri made the starting lineup for the first time since his transfer from Manchester City. Newly acquired forward Gabriel Jesus then entered after the interval to mark his first appearance for the club.
Barcelona also had an early setback. Defender Eric García went off in the first half after he was hit in the face in a collision with Rodri, Barca Universal reported.
Valencia's problems deepened. They lost a third straight match and have scored only once in four games.
The defeat triggered anger outside the ground. Valencia fans gathered in large numbers outside Mestalla Stadium after the match to protest against the club owner and players.
Late Drama Elsewhere
Alaves moved up to second. Lucas Boyé struck three times and Mariano Díaz notched his third goal of the campaign as the hosts beat Osasuna 5-2 to register their third victory.
Ten-man Sevilla surrendered victory at the death. Reduced to 10 players in the 56th minute, the visiting side broke the deadlock at Espanyol in the 85th before allowing an equalizer deep into added time to finish 1-1.
Juventus left it very late against AC Milan. Federico Gatti headed in two minutes into stoppage time to make it 1-1 after Alphadjo Cisse had put Milan ahead in the 68th minute.
That match carried extra weight. Juventus and Milan are two traditional Italian heavyweights who failed to qualify for the Champions League, and both had won their opening two Serie A matches this season.
There was more late movement in Italy. Bologna scored in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Sassuolo and Frosinone struck in stoppage time to beat Venezia 3-2. Parma and Monza drew 1-1.
Reyna opened his account in France, Washington Post reported. The 23-year-old U.S. international, who joined Strasbourg from Borussia Monchengladbach, scored in a 6-2 win over promoted Troyes.
Strasbourg recovered from an early scare. Troyes went ahead through Antoine Mille in the ninth minute before Jacobo Ortega equalised in the 40th, and Sam Amo-Ameyaw added two late goals.
Paris FC beat Marseille 3-2 as Lassine Sinayoko scored a hat trick, including a penalty in the 86th minute. Rennes won 2-1 at Angers for a second victory in three rounds.
Augsburg surged to the top in Germany. They conceded after six minutes at Eintracht Frankfurt but hit four unanswered second-half goals to win 4-1.
That result gave Augsburg a second straight win and took them top on goal difference. Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and Elversberg have also won two matches to start the season. Mainz also routed Hamburger 5-0 away from home.
Koeman Jr. Scores Twice
Ronald Koeman Jr. rescued Telstar with two penalties in a 2-2 home draw against Cambuur in the Dutch league. The goalkeeper is the son of former Dutch star Ronald Koeman.
Koeman Jr. is 31. He had already drawn attention last season when he converted a late penalty that helped Telstar avoid a relegation playoff.