Barcelona Vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2026: Raphinha, Fermin Lopez Fire Barca To Comfortable Win

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Barcelona made it two wins from two in La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Athletic Club at Camp Nou, with Raphinha continuing his fine start to the season by opening the scoring in the 37th minute after rounding goalkeeper Unai Simón following a superb through ball from Pedri. Athletic struggled to threaten, managing no shot on target, while Simón produced eight saves to keep his side in contention. Rodri made his Barcelona debut in the second half after replacing Raphinha, receiving a huge ovation on his return to La Liga following his move from Manchester City. Fermín López sealed the points in the 82nd minute, converting from close range after Athletic failed to deal with Karim Adeyemi’s cross, as Barcelona extended their La Liga home winning streak to 20 matches.

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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, top, and Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte challenge for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-Fermin Lopez
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-Pau Cubarsi
Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, left, and Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte challenge for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-Marc Casado
Barcelona's Marc Casado, left, and Barcelona's Andreas Christensen challenge for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-Rodrigo
Barcelona's Rodrigo gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball surrounded by Athletic players during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-Barcelonas Pedri
Barcelona's Pedri gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-
Supporters lift independence flags during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-
Barcelona supporters await the start of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Soccer highlights-
Supporters lift independence flags during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

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