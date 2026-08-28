Barcelona Vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2026: Raphinha, Fermin Lopez Fire Barca To Comfortable Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 August 2026 1:12 pm

Barcelona made it two wins from two in La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Athletic Club at Camp Nou, with Raphinha continuing his fine start to the season by opening the scoring in the 37th minute after rounding goalkeeper Unai Simón following a superb through ball from Pedri. Athletic struggled to threaten, managing no shot on target, while Simón produced eight saves to keep his side in contention. Rodri made his Barcelona debut in the second half after replacing Raphinha, receiving a huge ovation on his return to La Liga following his move from Manchester City. Fermín López sealed the points in the 82nd minute, converting from close range after Athletic failed to deal with Karim Adeyemi’s cross, as Barcelona extended their La Liga home winning streak to 20 matches.