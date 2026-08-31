Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Table-toppers Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday night aiming for a 21st consecutive home league victory. Hansi Flick's side remain unbreached in La Liga this season, while troubled Rayo arrive with one point from two games amid severe off-pitch stadium disputes and major squad injuries

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Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27
Barcelona's Rodrigo gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. Joan Monfort/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona aim to secure their 21st consecutive home league win on Monday night against Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou

  • Hansi Flick's team lead the La Liga table after opening the season with back-to-back clean-sheet victories over Elche and Athletic Bilbao

  • Rayo Vallecano, managed by Benat San Jose, travel with just one point from their opening two league fixtures

Barcelona are aiming for a 21st straight home league victory on Monday night when Rayo Vallecano come to the Spotify Camp Nou, and Hansi Flick's team have still not conceded in La Liga this season.

The early indicators point towards the hosts. Barcelona have taken maximum points from their opening two league matches and are top of the table, while Rayo arrive on one point from two games under new coach Benat San Jose.

The visitors also arrive amid problems away from the pitch. A stadium dispute has already forced Rayo to move one home fixture away from Vallecas, leaving them with a difficult start before one of the league's toughest away trips.

All you Need To Know About Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2026-27 Match

Barcelona have started the campaign with two dominant results. They opened with a 5-0 rout of Elche and then followed it with a 2-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao.

Raphinha struck in the 37th minute against Athletic, and Fermin Lopez added the second in the 82nd. The shutout kept Barcelona perfect defensively after two league games.

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Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, top, and Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte challenge for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, celebrates after scoring his side's his fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona in Elche, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
Real Madrid's Carlos Espi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Getafe player Kiko Femenia receives a red card during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Deportivo Alavés at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria. - Pablo Garcia/AP Photo

Their home sequence is just as impressive. Barcelona have now won 20 league matches in a row at home, which makes Flick the first Barcelona coach in the 21st century to manage 20 or more consecutive home league wins.

They also hold the edge in recent meetings with Rayo. Barcelona have kept clean sheets in their last four home league games against the Madrid side, winning three of them.

The latest clash came last March, when Ronald Araujo powered in a corner to hand Barcelona a 1-0 victory.

Rayo have made a slow start under San Jose. They were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla on opening day, even though Sevilla finished with 10 men, before drawing 1-1 with Alaves.

The Alaves match was staged at Butarque in Leganes rather than Vallecas after the Community of Madrid suspended Rayo's ground concession over safety concerns, according to gamereactor.eu.

That dispute has become a major distraction. Sergio Camello has spoken publicly about it, and the uncertainty around where Rayo will be able to play their home matches could unsettle a squad that finished eighth last season and had hoped to chase a European place this term.

The uncertainty over their home venue may grow into a bigger issue. Rayo need points quickly, and they now head into a match in which Barcelona have been difficult to score against and even harder to beat at home.

Barcelona could give Rodri a first start. He came off the bench for his debut against Athletic Bilbao and is in contention to begin on Monday.

Raphinha and Fermin Lopez have three goals apiece from their first two games, and both are expected to start again. Gavi remains a doubt and is unlikely to be risked, while Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain unavailable with no return dates set.

Rayo have more pressing selection problems. Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla is out after suffering a broken leg against Alaves, leaving the club searching for a replacement before the transfer window closes, according to unionrayo.es.

That search has stalled, as Osasuna have rejected Rayo’s approach for Aitor Fernandez and want his release clause paid, according to unionrayo.es. Dani Cardenas is therefore set to keep his place in goal for the meantime.

Elsewhere, there is some encouragement. Isi Palazon has returned to group training and could be available, but Luiz Felipe remains sidelined with a hamstring issue and Marash Kumbulla is still in recovery, so his involvement remains uncertain.

Another problem is still unresolved. According to bignewsnetwork.com, Pathe Ciss is pushing to leave Rayo before the transfer window shuts and has refused to train with the first team.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Gordon

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup: Cardenas; Vertrouwd, Fernandez, Lejeune, Ratiu; Lopez, Diaz, Valentin; Perez, Camello, De Frutos

When And Where Will The Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2026-27 Match Take Place?

Barcelona will host Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain on September 01, Monday.

What Time Will The Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2026-27 Match Begin?

The Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano, Premier League 2026 Match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 AM IST.

Which TV channel Will Telecast The Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2026-27 Match?

There is no live television broadcast available for the Real Madrid Vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27 across any TV channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch The Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2026-27 Match Online In India?

Fans in India can stream all the La Liga 2026-27 matches live on the FanCode app and website.

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