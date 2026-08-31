MS Dhoni Leaving CSK? Franchise Breaks Silence On Former Captain's 25% Stake Demand

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan reacted on reports claiming MS Dhoni sought an ownership stake in the franchise
Recent media reports had alleged that Dhoni sought up to a 25 per cent stake in CSK
CSK are currently searching for a new head coach following the departure of long-serving coach Stephen Fleming
Chennai Super Kings have denied reports that former captain and current player MS Dhoni sought a sizeable stake in the IPL franchise. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI the speculation was unfounded and pushed back against claims that a failed deal could affect Dhoni’s future with the team.
“The rumours are completely baseless," Viswanathan told PTI.
The denial follows reports last week that Dhoni wanted to buy a stake in CSK to deepen his long association with the franchise. Those reports also claimed the talks collapsed because the franchise management did not accept his terms, fuelling fresh questions over whether the 45-year-old will play again for the five-time champions.
Stake Talks Details
The reported talks centred on a large gap in valuation. Dhoni was said to have first asked for a 25% stake, while CSK’s owners were reportedly ready to offer 3%.
The gap narrowed only slightly. Dhoni was said to have cut his demand to 20% and then 18%, while the management’s offers reportedly moved up to 4% and then 5.5%.
Neither side exchanged formal paperwork. The conversations took place orally without written terms, and the rift reportedly damaged ties between Dhoni and the franchise, clouding his playing future.
Dhoni’s Playing Status
CSK have been reluctant to push him out and move on, letting him retain considerable influence in team matters on and off the field.
Dhoni was retained for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction under a revived BCCI rule that treated cricketers who had been retired for five years as uncapped. He then missed the entire 2026 season because of injury.
Viswanathan also told PTI that Dhoni has not ruled out a return in IPL 2027. “Dhoni hasn’t yet said he won’t play. So let’s wait," Viswanathan said on reports that Dhoni may not play next year.
CSK Coaching Vacancy
CSK are also currently without a head coach since Stephen Fleming’s departure.