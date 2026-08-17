What Should Be CSK’s Next Move After Stephen Fleming’s Exit? Kris Srikkanth Says Fixing MS Dhoni’s Role Comes First

Kris Srikkanth has rejected Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum as CSK's next head coach
He backed Michael Hussey to succeed Stephen Fleming at the franchise
Srikkanth said MS Dhoni's future role must be settled before CSK finalise their coaching setup
Chennai Super Kings are set for a new era in their coaching setup after Stephen Fleming's departure, and former India batter Kris Srikkanth has already made his preferences clear on who should take over.
Srikkanth has dismissed the possibility of former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan or current England white-ball coach Brendon McCullum taking charge of CSK. Instead, he believes the franchise should look no further than Michael Hussey, who is already part of the team's coaching staff as batting coach.
Fleming's exit brings an end to an 18-year association with CSK. The former New Zealand captain was appointed as head coach in 2009 and went on to oversee five IPL title triumphs during his long tenure.
His departure, announced after the 2026 season, leaves CSK with the task of finding a successor to one of the most successful coaches in the competition's history.
Morgan has been mentioned as one of the possible candidates for the position. Former CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently discussed the coaching vacancy on his YouTube channel and suggested that the franchise could be considering the former England captain.
Srikkanth, however, does not believe Morgan should be given the job.
"I won't go for Eoin Morgan for sure. He was a good player and a good captain for England. But as a coach, I won't accept him as an option. Even as KKR's captain, he didn't do anything great. It'll be best if he just sticks to commentary," said Srikkanth, speaking on his YouTube channel.
McCullum's name has also been discussed in connection with the vacancy. However, his current role as England's white-ball coach could make such a move difficult. With England preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup, taking up an IPL head coach position would involve managing significant international commitments alongside the franchise role.
Srikkanth believes CSK should stay away from both former England captains.
“Likewise, it'll be good for CSK if they don't appoint Brendon McCullum as the head coach. They should say no to both Morgan and McCullum,” said Srikkanth.
Srikkanth Wants CSK To Promote Michael Hussey
Rather than looking outside the franchise, Srikkanth believes CSK already have the ideal candidate within their existing setup.
Michael Hussey, who has served as CSK's batting coach, is the former Australia batter's preferred choice to succeed Fleming. Hussey has been closely associated with the franchise since his playing days and has remained part of the coaching setup after retiring from professional cricket.
For Srikkanth, promoting Hussey would provide continuity while also avoiding the need to bring in an outsider.
"CSK don't need anyone from outside when they have Mr. Cricket with him. Michael Hussey should be the automatic head coach. He will be the best choice. But what will MS Dhoni's place in CSK be going forward? That arrangement has to be fixed first, and only then will everything else fall in place," Srikkanth said.
MS Dhoni's Role Could Shape CSK's Next Move
While Srikkanth has backed Hussey, he believes CSK's immediate priority should be establishing what role MS Dhoni will have going forward.
Dhoni remains one of the most influential figures in CSK's history, but his future with the franchise has become increasingly uncertain. The former India captain did not feature in a single match during the IPL 2026 season, adding further questions about whether he will continue as a player or move into a different role within the franchise.
According to Srikkanth, CSK's decision on their next head coach cannot be viewed separately from Dhoni's future. The franchise will first need clarity on how much responsibility and influence Dhoni will retain before finalising the structure of the coaching setup.
With Fleming no longer at the helm, CSK therefore face two major decisions: determining Dhoni's role in the franchise's next phase and choosing the coach who will lead the five-time champions into a new era.