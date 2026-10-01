ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Match Dates

India open against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town before facing Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg
The 2027 World Cup features a Super Series, two-group stage and Super Seven, with no points carried into the latter stage
The tournament will be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the final scheduled in Johannesburg on November 21
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule is officially out, setting the stage for a 14-team tournament across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament will begin on October 2, 2027, with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, while the main Group Stage starts on October 7.
The competition will feature 57 matches across 12 venues, culminating in the final in Johannesburg on November 21.
The biggest early attraction will be the repeat of the 2023 World Cup final, with defending champions Australia taking on India in Cape Town on October 7. India and Pakistan will then renew their rivalry in Johannesburg on October 10.
ICC ODI World Cup 2027 groups
The 12 teams in the main Group Stage will be divided into two groups of six. India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A are in Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B form Group B.
The tournament's qualification pathway is also different this time. The three lowest-ranked qualifiers will play a Super Series in Windhoek on October 2, 4 and 6, with the winner taking the final Group Stage position.
The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 stage, joined by the better-performing fourth-placed team. Crucially, points will not carry over, meaning every side starts the Super 7 stage from scratch. Each team will play six matches between October 25 and November 14.
Full ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule
Super Series
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Oct 2
|QF1 vs QF3
|Windhoek
|Oct 4
|QF1 vs QF2
|Windhoek
|Oct 6
|QF2 vs QF3
|Windhoek
Group Stage
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Oct 7
|India vs Australia
|Cape Town
|Oct 8
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Tshwane
|Oct 8
|England vs Bangladesh
|Windhoek
|Oct 9
|Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A
|Bulawayo
|Oct 9
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|Cape Town
|Oct 10
|India vs Pakistan
|Johannesburg
|Oct 10
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B
|Windhoek
|Oct 11
|Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan
|Bulawayo
|Oct 12
|Australia vs Qualifier A
|Paarl
|Oct 12
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|KuGompo City
|Oct 13
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Windhoek
|Oct 13
|South Africa vs Qualifier B
|Paarl
|Oct 14
|India vs Afghanistan
|Tshwane
|Oct 15
|Pakistan vs Qualifier A
|Bloemfontein
|Oct 15
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|Harare
|Oct 16
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Durban
|Oct 16
|South Africa vs England
|Gqeberha
|Oct 17
|India vs Qualifier A
|Bloemfontein
|Oct 17
|New Zealand vs Qualifier B
|Harare
|Oct 18
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|KuGompo City
|Oct 19
|Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
|Harare
|Oct 19
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Durban
|Oct 20
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Johannesburg
|Oct 20
|England vs Qualifier B
|Harare
|Oct 21
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier A
|KuGompo City
|Oct 22
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Paarl
|Oct 22
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Johannesburg
|Oct 23
|England vs New Zealand
|Gqeberha
|Oct 23
|Bangladesh vs Qualifier B
|Tshwane
|Oct 24
|Zimbabwe vs India
|Victoria Falls
Super 7 Stage
The Super 7 will feature 21 matches, with seven teams playing each other once.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Oct 25
|A2 vs B3
|Johannesburg
|Oct 26
|B1 vs A3
|Gqeberha
|Oct 27
|B2 vs AB4
|Tshwane
|Oct 28
|A1 vs A2
|Victoria Falls
|Oct 29
|B1 vs B3
|KuGompo City
|Oct 30
|A3 vs AB4
|Victoria Falls
|Oct 31
|B2 vs A1
|Johannesburg
|Nov 1
|A2 vs B1
|Victoria Falls
|Nov 2
|B3 vs AB4
|Cape Town
|Nov 3
|B2 vs A3
|Durban
|Nov 4
|A1 vs B1
|Paarl
|Nov 5
|A2 vs AB4
|Durban
|Nov 6
|B2 vs B3
|Bloemfontein
|Nov 7
|A1 vs A3
|Cape Town
|Nov 8
|B1 vs AB4
|Durban
|Nov 9
|B2 vs A2
|Gqeberha
|Nov 10
|A3 vs B3
|Bloemfontein
|Nov 11
|A1 vs AB4
|Gqeberha
|Nov 12
|B2 vs B1
|Cape Town
|Nov 13
|A2 vs A3
|Bloemfontein
|Nov 14
|A1 vs B3
|Durban
Semi-finals and final
The top four teams from the Super 7 standings will qualify for the semi-finals. The team finishing first will face fourth, while second will meet third. The first semi-final is scheduled for November 17 in Cape Town, with the second on November 18 in Tshwane. Both semi-finals have reserve days.
The 2027 ODI World Cup final will be played at Johannesburg on November 21, with November 22 kept as the reserve day.
Semi Finals
Wednesday, 17 November 2027 - Semi-Final 1 - Cape Town
Thursday, 18 November 2027 - Semi-Final 2 - Tshwane
Final
Sunday, 21 November 2027 - Final - Johannesburg
The tournament will therefore bring a significantly different World Cup structure, with the new Super Series, two-group phase and Super 7 stage creating a longer route to the knockout rounds. Across 12 venues and three host nations, the 2027 edition will feature 57 matches before the champion is crowned in Johannesburg.