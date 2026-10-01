ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Groups, Venues And Match Dates

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule is out, with India facing Australia and Pakistan early. Check the complete fixture list, groups, venues, Super Seven stage and knockout dates

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule
Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century during the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: File/AP
Summary of this article

  • India open against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town before facing Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg

  • The 2027 World Cup features a Super Series, two-group stage and Super Seven, with no points carried into the latter stage

  • The tournament will be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the final scheduled in Johannesburg on November 21

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule is officially out, setting the stage for a 14-team tournament across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament will begin on October 2, 2027, with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, while the main Group Stage starts on October 7.

The competition will feature 57 matches across 12 venues, culminating in the final in Johannesburg on November 21.

The biggest early attraction will be the repeat of the 2023 World Cup final, with defending champions Australia taking on India in Cape Town on October 7. India and Pakistan will then renew their rivalry in Johannesburg on October 10.

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 groups

The 12 teams in the main Group Stage will be divided into two groups of six. India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A are in Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B form Group B.

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The tournament's qualification pathway is also different this time. The three lowest-ranked qualifiers will play a Super Series in Windhoek on October 2, 4 and 6, with the winner taking the final Group Stage position.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 stage, joined by the better-performing fourth-placed team. Crucially, points will not carry over, meaning every side starts the Super 7 stage from scratch. Each team will play six matches between October 25 and November 14.

Full ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule

Super Series

DateMatchVenue
Oct 2QF1 vs QF3Windhoek
Oct 4QF1 vs QF2Windhoek
Oct 6QF2 vs QF3Windhoek

Group Stage

DateMatchVenue
Oct 7India vs AustraliaCape Town
Oct 8Pakistan vs AfghanistanTshwane
Oct 8England vs BangladeshWindhoek
Oct 9Zimbabwe vs Qualifier ABulawayo
Oct 9South Africa vs New ZealandCape Town
Oct 10India vs PakistanJohannesburg
Oct 10Sri Lanka vs Qualifier BWindhoek
Oct 11Zimbabwe vs AfghanistanBulawayo
Oct 12Australia vs Qualifier APaarl
Oct 12New Zealand vs BangladeshKuGompo City
Oct 13England vs Sri LankaWindhoek
Oct 13South Africa vs Qualifier BPaarl
Oct 14India vs AfghanistanTshwane
Oct 15Pakistan vs Qualifier ABloemfontein
Oct 15Zimbabwe vs AustraliaHarare
Oct 16Sri Lanka vs BangladeshDurban
Oct 16South Africa vs EnglandGqeberha
Oct 17India vs Qualifier ABloemfontein
Oct 17New Zealand vs Qualifier BHarare
Oct 18Australia vs AfghanistanKuGompo City
Oct 19Zimbabwe vs PakistanHarare
Oct 19South Africa vs BangladeshDurban
Oct 20New Zealand vs Sri LankaJohannesburg
Oct 20England vs Qualifier BHarare
Oct 21Afghanistan vs Qualifier AKuGompo City
Oct 22Australia vs PakistanPaarl
Oct 22South Africa vs Sri LankaJohannesburg
Oct 23England vs New ZealandGqeberha
Oct 23Bangladesh vs Qualifier BTshwane
Oct 24Zimbabwe vs IndiaVictoria Falls

Super 7 Stage

The Super 7 will feature 21 matches, with seven teams playing each other once.

DateMatchVenue
Oct 25A2 vs B3Johannesburg
Oct 26B1 vs A3Gqeberha
Oct 27B2 vs AB4Tshwane
Oct 28A1 vs A2Victoria Falls
Oct 29B1 vs B3KuGompo City
Oct 30A3 vs AB4Victoria Falls
Oct 31B2 vs A1Johannesburg
Nov 1A2 vs B1Victoria Falls
Nov 2B3 vs AB4Cape Town
Nov 3B2 vs A3Durban
Nov 4A1 vs B1Paarl
Nov 5A2 vs AB4Durban
Nov 6B2 vs B3Bloemfontein
Nov 7A1 vs A3Cape Town
Nov 8B1 vs AB4Durban
Nov 9B2 vs A2Gqeberha
Nov 10A3 vs B3Bloemfontein
Nov 11A1 vs AB4Gqeberha
Nov 12B2 vs B1Cape Town
Nov 13A2 vs A3Bloemfontein
Nov 14A1 vs B3Durban

Semi-finals and final

The top four teams from the Super 7 standings will qualify for the semi-finals. The team finishing first will face fourth, while second will meet third. The first semi-final is scheduled for November 17 in Cape Town, with the second on November 18 in Tshwane. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

The 2027 ODI World Cup final will be played at Johannesburg on November 21, with November 22 kept as the reserve day.

Also Check: When Will India Play Pakistan? Date and Venue Revealed In ODI World Cup 2027

Semi Finals

Wednesday, 17 November 2027 - Semi-Final 1 - Cape Town

Thursday, 18 November 2027 - Semi-Final 2 - Tshwane

Final

Sunday, 21 November 2027 - Final - Johannesburg

The tournament will therefore bring a significantly different World Cup structure, with the new Super Series, two-group phase and Super 7 stage creating a longer route to the knockout rounds. Across 12 venues and three host nations, the 2027 edition will feature 57 matches before the champion is crowned in Johannesburg.

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