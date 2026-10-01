PM Narendra Modi praised Captain Smit Machchhar after the Indian pilot was seriously injured during a cockpit attack on a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Machchhar reportedly resisted the attacker and opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene before the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
The pilot, a former SpiceJet captain, has received praise from Indian and Israeli officials while authorities continue to investigate the motive and circumstances of the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a "hero" for fighting off his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight and said the country is proud of his valour as he helped save hundreds of lives and averted a great tragedy.
Modi said in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.
"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," Modi said in a post on X.
"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar.
The prime minister said he was “praying for the pilot's speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”
What Happened On The Flydubai Flight?
The incident occurred on Flydubai Flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. According to reports, Machchhar was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot, who was identified by authorities and media reports as an Omani national. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was carrying 174 passengers, according to the Associated Press. During the confrontation, the aircraft reportedly made a rapid descent before passengers and crew members intervened. Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to resist the attacker and open the cockpit door, allowing others to enter and help subdue the co-pilot.
The exact motive behind the attack remains under investigation. Israeli officials have raised the possibility that the incident was an attempted attack, but the circumstances and motive have not been conclusively established.
Who Is Captain Smit Machchhar?
Machchhar is an Indian national who previously worked for SpiceJet before joining Flydubai. He has served as a Flydubai captain since June 2022, according to his professional profile. Reports said he has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience and has logged more than 9,500 hours, as per media reports.
Machchhar is from Mumbai and completed his pilot training in Gurgaon. He reportedly worked with SpiceJet for more than 11 years before moving to Flydubai.
His actions have drawn praise from officials in India and Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described him as a “true hero” and said he helped save the lives of 174 people on the flight.
Modi, in his post on X, also praised Machchhar's courage and said his actions helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy. He wished the pilot a speedy recovery and renewed strength.
The incident has also prompted scrutiny of aviation security arrangements on flights operating between the UAE and Israel. Flydubai services on the route have faced temporary disruption while authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.