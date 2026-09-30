Donald Trump plans 32 days of campaign travel ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, with stops including Texas and Ohio.
The elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of the House and Senate, with Trump putting himself and his record at the centre of the Republican campaign.
The campaign push comes later than initially planned, while Republican candidates have taken different approaches to Trump's involvement and Democrats are contesting key congressional races.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would embark on a 32-day campaign tour ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, as Republicans seek to retain control of the US House of Representatives and Senate. Trump said he would campaign for Republican candidates across several states, including Texas and Ohio, Reuters reported.
The 32-day travel plan will put Trump and his record “at the center” of the Republican effort to retain control of Congress.
What Did Trump Say About His Campaign Tour?
Trump told reporters outside the White House that he would soon begin what he described as a “literally a 32-day tour” of various states. House Speaker Mike Johnson was with Trump when he spoke to reporters outside the White House.
He said Republican candidates wanted him to campaign on their behalf and that he would visit states including Texas and Ohio during the week. Reuters reports that Trump dismissed signs that some Republicans were distancing themselves from him and quoted him saying: “You love me, and I love them.”
“They all want me to go. I'm one person. They all want me to go campaign,” he said.
Trump also expressed confidence about Republican prospects in the elections and dismissed suggestions that some members of his party were distancing themselves from him. The campaigning is coming later than Trump's advisers had initially envisioned, because the White House calendar had been dominated for much of the year by foreign policy and the Iran conflict.
Why Are The 2026 Midterms Important?
The November 3 elections will determine control of both the US House and Senate. The result will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress or Democrats gain greater power to shape Trump's final two years in office, including through investigations into his administration.
The campaign push comes as Republicans face a difficult political environment, with voters concerned about high petrol prices and the administration's ongoing war with Iran. At the same time, Republican candidates have taken different approaches to Trump's involvement, with some welcoming his campaigning while others have sought to emphasise local issues and their own records.
Reuters reported that Democrats have been performing strongly in several key House races and are also challenging Republicans for control of the Senate. Voter concerns include high petrol prices, while Trump's administration is also dealing with the continuing conflict with Iran.
Some Republican candidates have welcomed Trump's involvement, while others have focused more heavily on their own records and local issues.