Trump Reiterates $5,000 Dividend Check Plan If Republicans Hold Congress After Midterms

Summary of this article

Donald Trump says Americans will receive proposed $5,000 dividend checks if Republicans retain control of Congress after the 2026 midterm elections.

The plan faces questions over funding, congressional approval and whether tariff revenue would be sufficient.

Republicans including Ron DeSantis and Susan Collins have raised concerns over inflation.

US President Donald Trump has said Americans will receive proposed $5,000 dividend checks “100 percent” if Republicans retain control of Congress after the 2026 midterm elections, tying the payments to a GOP victory.

Trump said on Sunday that the government would be able to fund the payments because the US is bringing in “trillions and trillions of dollars”. He also claimed the country was attracting more than $20 trillion in investments.

“The $5,000 is going to happen 100 percent,” Trump told reporters outside Air Force One.

Trump, however, said he does not want the payments distributed while Republicans’ control of Congress is at risk. He argued that a Democratic takeover would prevent the government from being able to make the payments.