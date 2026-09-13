Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Shree Charani Power India To Record Eighth Women's Asia Cup Title

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana smashed half-centuries to power India to 183/5 in the final
Shree Charani claimed 4/20 as India’s bowlers dismantled Sri Lanka for 111
The 72-run victory handed India their record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana smashed half-centuries before Shree Charani's four-wicket haul helped India defeat defending champions Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final on Sunday. The emphatic win saw India lift the continental title for a record-extending eighth time.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, India got off to a flying start. Shafali and Mandhana took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers, racing to a 129-run opening partnership in just 12.5 overs.
Shafali was the aggressor, smashing nine fours and two sixes in her 39-ball 68. Mandhana provided equally valuable support, scoring 59 off 39 balls with five fours and three sixes.
Sri Lanka finally broke the partnership when Mandhana was run out, before Shafali fell shortly after. India lost a couple more wickets in the middle overs, but the late-order batters ensured the momentum did not completely slip away.
Gunalan Kamalini provided a crucial late flourish, smashing 15 off just five deliveries as India finished with 183 for five in their 20 overs.
Sri Lanka's chase never got going with India's bowlers striking regularly. Chamari Athapaththu tried to keep the defending champions in the contest with a 36-run knock, while Nilakshika Silva added 22, but wickets continued to tumble at the other end.
Shree Charani was the pick of India's bowlers, finishing with four wickets for 20 runs. Deepti Sharma also made a significant contribution with figures of 2/15 as India kept Sri Lanka under pressure throughout the innings.
Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 111 in 20 overs, falling well short of their target of 184.
Mithali Ayodhya, Chamari Athapaththu and Chamudi Praboda claimed one wicket each for Sri Lanka, but their efforts with the ball were not enough to stop India's formidable batting display.
The victory also marks India's response to their defeat against Sri Lanka in the 2024 Women's Asia Cup final. The Women in Blue have now reclaimed the title and head into their Asian Games campaign with a major boost in confidence.