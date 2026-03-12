Dhiraj Bommadevara Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Male Recurve Archer To Win World Cup Final Gold

Dhiraj Bommadevara became the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the Archery World Cup Final in Saltillo, Mexico
The 25-year-old Army archer defeated Japan's Nakanishi Junya 6-5 in a thrilling shoot-off after tying 5-5 in regular sets
The victory ended a 16-year wait for India, making Dhiraj only the second Indian after Dola Banerjee in 2007 to win World Cup Final gold
Dhiraj Bommadevara secured a historic gold on Sunday. The top-ranked recurve talent became the first Indian man to claim top honours at the World Cup Final, overcoming Japan's Nakanishi Junya in a tense shoot-off in Saltillo, Mexico.
The 25-year-old Army archer, ranked world No. 10, bounced back after empty-handed finishes in the 2023 and 2024 editions. He then powered through the quarterfinals and semifinals before outlasting world No. 20 Nakanishi 6-5 (28-28, 28-29, 29-28, 28-30, 28-27). After the match finished 5-5, Dhiraj won the shoot-off 10-9.
Road To Victory
Dhiraj's run was different from his previous two World Cup Final appearances.
He had returned without a medal in 2023 and 2024. This time, he moved through the quarterfinals and semifinals with authority before meeting Nakanishi in the final. The title clash went the full distance, with both archers trading set wins before the Indian held his nerve in the shoot-off.
Indian Archery Milestones
The win ended a 16-year wait for an Indian male recurve archer to win the prestigious title.
Jayanta Talukdar secured India's previous male medal. He took bronze in Edinburgh in 2010. Dola Banerjee stands as the sole other Indian archer to capture a World Cup Final gold, having clinched the women's individual crown in Dubai in 2007.
No Indian had won gold at the World Cup Final since Dola's triumph.
Deepika Kumari Record
Deepika Kumari has the most World Cup Final medals among Indians, with five silver medals and one bronze from eight appearances.