‘I Don’t See The Point Of Living’: Wushu Player Divyanshi’s Asian Games Dream Shattered After Shock Exit

Divyanshi dropped at last minute: Teen wushu player was removed from India’s Asian Games squad after being declared medically unfit
Roshibina replaces her: Divyanshi had beaten Roshibina Devi in the selection trials for the women’s 60kg category
Athlete alleges harassment: Divyanshi questioned the decision and alleged sustained mental harassment and abuse of power
Divyanshi Choudhary’s Asian Games dream has ended in heartbreaking circumstances, with the 18-year-old wushu player dropped from India’s squad just days before her scheduled departure for Japan.
The Kota-based athlete had already received her Asian Games kit, had tickets booked and attended the Indian Olympic Association’s send-off ceremony in New Delhi. However, she was removed from the squad after a medical assessment conducted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) during the national camp.
Divyanshi questions decision after late exclusion
Divyanshi’s removal has sparked controversy because she had secured her place in the women’s 60kg sanda category after defeating experienced campaigner Naorem Roshibina Devi in the selection trials earlier this year. The official list of athletes for the final trials also showed Divyanshi and Roshibina among the contenders in the 60kg category.
Roshibina, a two-time Asian Games medallist, has now been brought into the squad as her replacement. Divyanshi, however, has alleged that she faced sustained pressure and questioned why the trial result was not respected.
"I'm really helpless. I'm tired of this, I don't see the point of living... I have been mentally harassed so much. Since June, July, they have been after me because she (Roshibina) wanted to go. Given that I beat her, why is it a problem for her now," Divyanshi said.
"I beat her (trials), it's my right to go there (Japan). She has been knocking at different doors...it's abuse of power," she added.
The Wushu Association of India, however, maintained that the decision was based on medical grounds and not selection preference.
Wushu federation cites ligament issue, athlete disputes medical call
WAI CEO Suhel Ahmed said Divyanshi was declared medically unfit after SAI conducted a medical examination during the camp.
"She was deemed medically unfit. She has some ligament issue or something. SAI had done a medical test on her during the camp," Suhel told The New Indian Express.
"We had high hopes from our side. She is a really good player and it's a bit of a shock for us. To be injured at the last minute, it's obviously sad. But going by the rules, we can't send injured players," he added.
Divyanshi has disputed the assessment, saying her own doctor had cleared her to compete. She also criticised the lack of communication surrounding the decision, arguing that she should have been informed before her name was removed.
The episode has come at an especially difficult time for the teenager, who was preparing for her first Asian Games. WAI said coaches had been asked to remain in contact with her and look after her well-being, while her father reportedly travelled from Kota to be with her.
With the Asian Games approaching, Roshibina will now carry India’s hopes in the women’s 60kg category, while Divyanshi faces an uncertain immediate future after a selection episode that has left her deeply distressed.