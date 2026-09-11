112 Years Later! Ollie Robinson Breaks Into Test Cricket’s Rare Sub-19 Club

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 11 September 2026 8:37 pm

Ollie Robinson has entered an elite Test bowling club after taking his tally to 104 wickets from 24 Tests at an average of 18.86, becoming the first bowler since Sydney Barnes in 1914 to average below 19 after playing at least 20 Tests

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 11 September 2026 8:37 pm

England's Ollie Robinson celebrates taking his fifth wicket, the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth