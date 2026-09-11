112 Years Later! Ollie Robinson Breaks Into Test Cricket’s Rare Sub-19 Club

Ollie Robinson now has 104 wickets from 24 Tests at an average of 18.86
He is the first bowler since Sydney Barnes in 1914 to average below 19 after playing at least 20 Tests
Robinson is now fifth on the all-time list, alongside Billy Barnes, Sydney Barnes, Bobby Peel, Johnny Briggs and Jasprit Bumrah
Ollie Robinson has entered one of Test cricket’s rarest statistical clubs after another impressive performance against Pakistan in the ongoing third Test at Edgbaston.
The England seamer’s career figures now put him among just six bowlers in Test history to average below 20 after playing at least 20 matches. Robinson’s bowling average stands at 18.86 after 24 Tests, making him the first bowler in more than a century to achieve a sub-19 average while meeting the 20-Test cut-off.
The last bowler to reach the mark was England great Sydney Barnes, whose Test career ended in 1914.
Robinson played a key role in England’s latest push towards a series sweep. After Pakistan were bowled out for 133 in their first innings, Robinson struck twice in the opening over of their second innings. He dismissed Saim Ayub with the first delivery before removing Abdullah Shafique three balls later.
Pakistan were reduced to 0-2 before Shan Masood and Azan Awais steadied the innings. Robinson eventually finished the day with figures of 2-10.
The dismissal of Saim Ayub also added another milestone to Robinson’s growing list of achievements. He became only the fifth bowler in Test history to take a wicket with the first delivery of an innings twice in the same series.
India’s Zaheer Khan had previously achieved the feat against Bangladesh in 2007, while England’s Bill Voce was the previous English bowler to do so, against Australia in 1937.
Robinson Joins Elite List
The rarity of Robinson’s achievement becomes clearer when the 20-Test minimum is applied. Only six bowlers have averaged below 20 after playing at least 20 Tests.
Four of those six belong to England’s early Test era, while Robinson and India’s Jasprit Bumrah are the two modern-day names on the list.
Best Test Bowling Average — Minimum 20 Tests
Billy Barnes: 51 wickets in 21 Tests at an average of 15.54
Sydney Barnes: 189 wickets in 27 Tests at an average of 16.43
Bobby Peel: 101 wickets in 20 Tests at an average of 16.98
Johnny Briggs: 118 wickets in 33 Tests at an average of 17.75
Ollie Robinson: 104 wickets in 24 Tests at an average of 18.86
Jasprit Bumrah: 234 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 19.79
Robinson’s 18.86 average places him fifth on the list, behind four bowlers from the early years of Test cricket. Bumrah is the only other active-era bowler to feature, sitting sixth with an average of 19.79.
England have already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series and are now closing in on a clean sweep. Robinson’s performance at Edgbaston has added another historic statistical milestone to an outstanding run against Pakistan.