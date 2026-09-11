Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina: Preview, Prize Money, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About The US Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are set to face each other in the US Open Women's Singles Final
Sabalenka and Rybakina have faced each other 17-times in their Career. Sabalenka leads the Rivalry 10-7
The Final is going to take place on Sunday, September 13 at 1:30 AM IST
Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, will face a tough challenge against Elena Rybakina, a two-time Grand Slam winner, in the women's singles final of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on September 13.
Current world number-1 Aryna is eyeing her third consecutive Flushing Meadows title. If she wins the final, this Belarus-based tennis star would become the first player to complete a three-peat here since Serena William from 2012-14.
Also, the four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna would look forward to taking revenge against Kazakhstan's Rybakina, as she lost the Australian Open final to the same opponent.
The current world number-2 Rybakina is set to play the final at the US Open for the first time in her career. Her previous best at Flushing Meadows came last year, when she reached the fourth round.
Rybakina had a mixed season after winning the Australian Open. She had to suffer a second- and third-round exit in the French Open and Wimbledon, respectively.
All You Need To Know About Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina US Open Women’s Singles Final Match
How Did Aryna Sabalenka Reach The Championship?
First round: def. Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4
Second round: def. Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1
Third round: def. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-4
Fourth round: def. Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3
Quarterfinal: def. Linda Noskova 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6[7]
Semifinal: def. Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2
How Did Elena Rybakina Reach The Championship?
First round: def. Thea Frodin 6-3, 6-2
Second round: def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2, 6-4
Third round: def. Yuliia Starodubtseva 7-6(6), 6-3
Fourth round: def. Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4
Quarterfinal: def. Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
Semifinal: def. Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
How Much Prize Money Will The Winner Of The US Open Women's Singles Final B/w Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Receive?
The Winner Of The Final Will Receive A Total of $5.5 million (₹52 Crore approx.) in prize money. Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $2.8 million (₹26.7 Crore approx).
What Is The Head-To-Head Record B/w Aryna Sabalenka And Elena Rybakina Before The US Open Women's Singles Final?
Aryna Sabalenka leads the head-to-head battle between the two players. They both have played each other 17-times in their career, with Aryna winning 10 times, while Elena has won seven times.
When And Where Will The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina US Open Women’s Singles Final Match Take Place?
The US Open Women’s Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday and September 13.
What Time Will The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina US Open Women’s Singles Final Match Begin?
The US Open Women’s Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina US Open Women’s Singles Final Match?
The US Open Women’s Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be telecast live on Star Sports India in India.
How Can Fans Watch The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina US Open Women’s Singles Final Match Online In India?
The US Open Women’s Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be streamed live in India on the Jiohotstar from 1:30 AM onwards.
What Aryna Sabalenka And Elena Rybakina Said Before the US Open Women's Singles Final?
Aryna Sabalenka: If it's Elena, it's going to be a really -- it's going to be a really tough match. She's a big server. She really improved over the years on the baseline game, so it's going to be a physically and mentally tough match.
Elena Rybakina: We played many times. She's a very aggressive player. It's difficult to play with her, mentally, physically, because she has big game, big serve.