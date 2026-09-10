Coco Gauff Stages Stunning Comeback To Reach US Open Semifinals

P Photo Webdesk 10 September 2026 4:07 pm Published at: 10 September 2026 4:01 pm Updated on:

Coco Gauff produced a stunning comeback against Mirra Andreeva to reach the US Open semifinals, winning 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The fourth-seeded American endured a nightmare opening set, falling behind quickly as Andreeva dictated rallies and exposed Gauff’s forehand. Gauff then gradually found her rhythm, but the second set remained a tense battle. The American saved two match points in the tiebreak before forcing a decider, with a remarkable 39-shot rally proving a major turning point. Gauff carried that momentum into the third set, breaking Andreeva twice to complete the comeback after two hours and 19 minutes. The victory sent the 2023 US Open champion into her second semifinal in New York, where she will face newly crowned world No. 1 Elena Rybakina.