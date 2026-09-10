Coco Gauff Stages Stunning Comeback To Reach US Open Semifinals

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Coco Gauff produced a stunning comeback against Mirra Andreeva to reach the US Open semifinals, winning 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The fourth-seeded American endured a nightmare opening set, falling behind quickly as Andreeva dictated rallies and exposed Gauff’s forehand. Gauff then gradually found her rhythm, but the second set remained a tense battle. The American saved two match points in the tiebreak before forcing a decider, with a remarkable 39-shot rally proving a major turning point. Gauff carried that momentum into the third set, breaking Andreeva twice to complete the comeback after two hours and 19 minutes. The victory sent the 2023 US Open champion into her second semifinal in New York, where she will face newly crowned world No. 1 Elena Rybakina.

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Mirra Andreeva Vs Coco Gauff US open quarter final highlights
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates winning a match against Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Coco Gauff comeback US Open 2026
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates winning a match against Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Mirra Andreeva Vs Coco Gauff us open tennis photos
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates winning a match against Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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2026 US Open Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Mirra Andreeva Vs Coco Gauff us open tennis
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open womens quarterfinal Arthur Ashe
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, reacts during a match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Mirra Andreeva Vs Coco Gauff US open quarter final
Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open 2026 womens singles
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, reacts during a match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Gauff vs Andreeva head to head 2026
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, serves to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

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