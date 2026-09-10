Szoboszlai, Mac Allister Complete Liverpool’s Champions League Comeback

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 September 2026 3:59 pm

Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield and give new Champions League coach Andoni Iraola a winning start. Atletico stunned the home crowd in the 17th minute when Marcos Llorente raced into space after a pass from Julian Alvarez and fired past Alisson. Liverpool responded before half-time, with Dominik Szoboszlai finishing from close range after Ronald Araujo’s clever flick created the opening. The Reds then completed the turnaround shortly after the restart. Alexis Mac Allister collected the ball following a deflection and unleashed a superb left-footed strike from around 20 yards, sending it inside Jan Oblak’s post. Atletico continued to pose a threat, but Liverpool defended resolutely during the closing stages. Bradley Barcola had earlier missed a good opportunity and was later substituted after appearing to suffer from cramp. The victory gave Liverpool three valuable points from an entertaining opening-night contest.