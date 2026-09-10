Szoboszlai, Mac Allister Complete Liverpool’s Champions League Comeback

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Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield and give new Champions League coach Andoni Iraola a winning start. Atletico stunned the home crowd in the 17th minute when Marcos Llorente raced into space after a pass from Julian Alvarez and fired past Alisson. Liverpool responded before half-time, with Dominik Szoboszlai finishing from close range after Ronald Araujo’s clever flick created the opening. The Reds then completed the turnaround shortly after the restart. Alexis Mac Allister collected the ball following a deflection and unleashed a superb left-footed strike from around 20 yards, sending it inside Jan Oblak’s post. Atletico continued to pose a threat, but Liverpool defended resolutely during the closing stages. Bradley Barcola had earlier missed a good opportunity and was later substituted after appearing to suffer from cramp. The victory gave Liverpool three valuable points from an entertaining opening-night contest.

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Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha and Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's David Hancko and Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scores his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak saves a ball from Liverpool's Florian Wirtz during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Bradley Barcola runs with the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz jumps for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister holds a tactic paper from the manager to Liverpool's Florian Wirtz during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente scores the opening goal against Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, Atletico Madrid's Lee Kang-in and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britain Champions League Soccer: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk runs with the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

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