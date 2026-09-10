Fresh Trouble For Pakistan Team In England: Players Mistaken For Migrants, Police Involved

An anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth wrongly targeted the touring Pakistan under-19 cricket team after false rumours spread that a group of migrants had arrived by bus. According to BBC, About 30 to 40 people gathered outside the Marriott Hotel in Cosham on Tuesday evening after the team was seen entering the property.
George Madgwick, a Reform county councillor, said about 30 to 40 people gathered outside the Marriott Hotel in Cosham on Tuesday evening amid false rumours that a group of migrants had arrived by bus. In a Facebook post, he urged people not to attend, saying hotel staff showed him "proof" that the guests were the touring Pakistan under-19 national cricket team.
Hampshire Constabulary officers responded to reports of a gathering outside the hotel shortly before 18:30 BST. A police spokesperson stated officers spoke to people who were expressing concerns about a coach that had been seen in the area.
"The officers explained that their concerns were not correct," the spokesperson said, adding: "No offences were identified." The crowd of about 30 people left shortly before 21:00.
How Rumour Spread
Madgwick said he visited the manager and the hotel explained that it was the Pakistani cricket team staying. He added: "The cricket team coach came to speak to me personally and I saw proof (hotel were happy to provide)."
Speaking to the BBC, Madgwick said someone online saw a group of what looked like foreign nationals leaving the coach and put a photo of it online and that was where it spurred from. "It was mere speculation rather than based on truth or fact," he said. "In this case they have made a grave error, a grave mistake."
Police And Reaction
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson stated officers spoke to people who were expressing concerns about a coach that had been seen in the area. The spokesperson added, "the officers explained that their concerns were not correct." They also said, "no offences were identified."
Madgwick denied the reaction to the cricketers' arrival had been racist while responding to criticism and comments on his Facebook post.
"I think one person made the assumption and everybody else followed that assumption. It isn't a good reflection on our city. It's not something I want our city to be known for," Madgwick further said.
Amanda Martin, Labour MP for Portsmouth North, called the hotel incident "deeply concerning". She said, "It's completely unacceptable that misinformation has led to young cricketers visiting our city being wrongly targeted and mistaken for people seeking asylum."
Martin said further, "It's also wrong that people who work in the hotels had to deal with this." She also said, "there is a legitimate debate to be had about immigration, but it must be based on facts not misinformation or rumour."
As per BBC, th England and Wales Cricket Board has checked on the wellbeing of the Pakistani under-19s team and is reviewing security arrangements for the remainder of their tour. The Marriott Hotel Portsmouth has declined to comment.
Earlier Portsmouth Unrest
The hotel incident came against a tense backdrop. Two days earlier, hundreds of protesters blocked roads in Portsmouth after a boat carrying about 120 migrants was brought ashore.
Those who arrived in Portsmouth on Sunday were transported outside Hampshire for processing.