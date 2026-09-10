Martin Odegaard Seals Arsenal’s Winning Champions League Start Against Napoli

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 September 2026 2:20 pm

Arsenal began their Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side controlled much of the contest but were made to wait until the 75th minute for the breakthrough. Martin Odegaard finished off a slick attacking move, exchanging passes before seeing his effort take a decisive touch off the inside of the post and go in. Arsenal created several opportunities earlier, with Bukayo Saka testing Alex Meret with an overhead kick and Mikel Merino missing a good chance. Napoli threatened on the counter, with Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano forcing saves from David Raya, but Arsenal’s defence largely kept the hosts at bay after the break. The Gunners held on comfortably to secure three points in their opening league-phase fixture.