Martin Odegaard Seals Arsenal’s Winning Champions League Start Against Napoli

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Arsenal began their Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side controlled much of the contest but were made to wait until the 75th minute for the breakthrough. Martin Odegaard finished off a slick attacking move, exchanging passes before seeing his effort take a decisive touch off the inside of the post and go in. Arsenal created several opportunities earlier, with Bukayo Saka testing Alex Meret with an overhead kick and Mikel Merino missing a good chance. Napoli threatened on the counter, with Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano forcing saves from David Raya, but Arsenal’s defence largely kept the hosts at bay after the break. The Gunners held on comfortably to secure three points in their opening league-phase fixture.

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Champions League: Arsenal vs Napoli
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, and Arsenal's Ben White celebrate at the end of the Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Champions League: Napoli vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring the opening goal during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy, | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Napoli
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, celebrates with Arsenal's Christos Tzolis after scoring the opening goal during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Napoli vs Arsenal
Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund, left, and Arsenal's Ezri Konsa challenge for the ball during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs Napoli
Arsenal's Mikel Merino, left, and Napoli's Billy Gilmour challenge for the ball during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs Arsenal
Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret, center, makes a save in front of Arsenal's Mikel Merino, left, during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Arsenal vs Napoli
Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund challenge for the ball during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Champions League Soccer Match: Napoli vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, front, and Napoli's Rafa Marin challenge for the ball during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Napoli vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, right, and Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo challenge for the ball during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Napoli
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Napoli's Giovane challenge for the ball during their Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Arsenal, in Naples, southern Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

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